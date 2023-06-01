This Week’s Comings & Goings

Highgate announced the appointment of Mike Uwe Dickersbach to chief digital officer. In this newly created role, he will be responsible for leading Highgate in identifying and implementing technologies to enhance the organization.

Fairlane Hotel named Michael Dunbar general manager to take the lead on hotel operations, guest relations, and execution strategy. Dunbar previously opened and managed AC & Element Hotels by Marriott in San Antonio Riverwalk.

Hyatt Regency Lost Pines Resort and Spa announced the appointment of Irby Morvant Jr. as general manager. In his new role, Morvant will lead the hotel team and oversee operations for the resort.

The Ritz-Carlton, St. Louis announced the appointment of Bosther Kusich as general manager, effective May 20, 2023. With a career spanning 27 years in hospitality, Kusich will oversee operations for all rooms and suites at the property.

Advertisement

Pacifica Hotels announced new hires and promotions: Delano Fields has been hired as lead sales manager at Hotel Hermosa; Grace Petralia has been hired as director of sales at La Jolla Cove Hotel; Emmanuel Trujillo has been hired as assistant general manager at Seacliff Inn; Albert Gutierrez has been promoted to general manager at Residence Inn Anaheim Hills Yorba Linda; and Ki Min has been hired as the hotel manager at The Belamar Hotel.

Premier announced Athena Christodoulatos has joined the team as senior vice president of strategic partnerships. With over 11 years of experience in the hospitality industry, Christodoulatos brings relationship-building and more to her new role.