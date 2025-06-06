LOS ANGELES, California-Highgate has expanded its collaboration with SONIFI by naming the company a preferred partner for guest technology solutions across its hotel portfolio.

Under the new partnership, Highgate-managed properties have access to exclusive pricing and support teams for SONIFI’s suite of solutions, including Wi-Fi, interactive TVs, streaming and free-to-guest programming. As part of the 2025 rollout, SONIFI will upgrade Wi-Fi networks at more than 70 Highgate properties in the U.S., enhancing digital infrastructure for both branded and independent hotels.

Among the flagship properties benefiting from the partnership is Florida’s TradeWinds Resort, a beachfront destination spanning 40 acres and 1,600 feet of shoreline. There, SONIFI will deliver managed Wi-Fi, linear TV and streaming content powered by an interactive platform that unlocks incremental on-premises revenue opportunities.

“Our partnership with SONIFI is a strategic alignment with a technology leader that shares our commitment to delivering exceptional hospitality experiences,” said Mike Uwe Dickersbach, chief information and digital officer at Highgate. “Their understanding of the nuanced needs of our diverse portfolio makes them an ideal partner as we continue to innovate and scale.”

Advertisement

“Being named a preferred partner by Highgate reflects our shared vision for excellence in guest experiences,” said Ahmad Ouri, chief executive officer of SONIFI. “We’re proud to support Highgate’s properties with reliable, revenue-driving technology solutions tailored to today’s hospitality demands.”