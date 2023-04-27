This Week’s Comings & Goings

Waterford Hotel Group promoted Chris Chiappa to vice president, acquisitions and business development—East. In this role, Chiappa will seek new business for Waterford Hotel Company, including management and investment opportunities.

Gulph Creek Hotels appointed Sabriya Homer as vice president of accounting and administration. In this role, Homer will be responsible for the creation, execution, and refinement of financial strategies.

Olympia Hotel Management has named Karl McElligott director of food and beverage. McElligott was previously the director of food and beverage at Fathom Companies in Portland, overseeing all food and beverage operations.

Henderson Beach Resort in Destin, Florida, appointed John Carns as general manager. With over two decades of hospitality industry experience, Carns will oversee the daily operations of the beach resort.

The Kimpton Brice in Savannah, Georgia, announced Jason Gifford as general manager. In this role, Gifford will be responsible for the day-to-day management of the hotel, overseeing all operational aspects of the property.

ADERO Scottsdale Resort, an Autograph Collection hotel, announced Michael Valkos as general manager. Valkos brings over 18 years of hospitality experience to his new role, including Moxy general manager at Twenty Four Seven Hotels and other leadership positions.

Opening in the Summer of 2023, Hôtel Swexan announced its leadership team including Julian Payne, general manager; Ben Yoo, vice president of operations; and Raymond Bocanegre, executive chef.

JW Marriott Turnberry Miami Resort and Spa named Shane Allor as the resort’s new general manager. Allor, who was previously director of sales and marketing for the property, will now lead operations across all departments.

Timbers Kaua’i at Hōkūala welcomed Chris Gampon as its new general manager. In this role, Gampon is responsible for overseeing day-to-day operations for the resort and overall guest experience.

Fontainebleau Las Vegas welcomed its newly appointed sales leadership teal: Kurt Wuebbenhorst, senior vice president of sales, catering, and convention services; Carmen M. Rubino Jr., vice president of sales; Erin Naeve, vice president of distribution and social sales; and Nicole Schmitz, director of sales.

Garrette Gray has joined The Lake House on Canandaigua as executive chef, bringing over three decades of experience in working with menus and leading kitchen staff in hotels and resorts across the United States.

Detroit Foundation Hotel has appointed Rece Hogerheide as executive chef of Detroit Foundation Hotel and The Apparatus Room. Most recently Hogerheide was the executive chef of Daxton Hotel.

PPDS announced Megan Lipinczyk is joining the team as channel marketing manager. Lipinczyk previously worked at ScreenBeam and will support the company’s growth ambitions in North America, with hospitality as a focus, in her new role.

Virgin Hotels announced Abigail Trangmar as director of global sales, United Kingdom. In this role, she will oversee sales initiatives and cross-collaborate with stakeholders across Virgin Group to drive revenue growth and expand brand presence.