Choice Hotels Kicks off 67th Annual Convention in Las Vegas

ROCKVILLE, Maryland—Choice Hotels International, Inc. kicked off its 67th annual convention in Las Vegas with more than 6,000 hotel owners, general managers, vendors, and Choice associates in attendance.

The convention comes on the heels of a landmark 2022 for Choice, with step-function growth bolstered by the acquisition of Radisson Hotels Americas. The company continues its moves upmarket into the upscale and upper upscale segments, creating opportunities for franchise owners to capture higher-income consumers.

Choice Hotels President and CEO Patrick Pacious opened the convention with a keynote address about the company’s position in the current environment.

“The entire industry sees us differently,” Pacious told Choice Hotels franchisees at the Corporate Business Session. “We are now the challenger in upscale, we own extended stay, and we keep stealing share in midscale and upper midscale… For two straight years, the new hotels we’ve brought in are, on average, performing at twice the revenue of the hotels that we’ve exited. Our model is different. We’re not chasing growth at all costs. Our entire system is getting better together.”

Throughout the week, keynote speeches, educational sessions, brand sessions, a tradeshow, and more will help franchisees understand travel trends and position themselves amid an uptick in travel.

Choice offers 22 brands and a suite of proprietary cloud-based solutions, including the choiceADVANTAGE property management system, the choiceEDGE guest reservation platform, and ChoiceMAX, a revenue management tool that adapts to changes in the market using real-time data. Additionally, the Choice University educational platform delivers learning and development resources.

As Choice’s portfolio moves upmarket amid a resurgence in travel, the company is prioritizing programs, amenities, and loyalty opportunities, including the introduction of a new Choice Privileges Select Mastercard and the launch of a national multichannel marketing campaign. The company also continues to integrate sustainable business practices, including the implementation of programs like Commitment to Green and Room to be Green.

Pacious emphasized to Choice franchisees that their properties are positioned to capitalize on what he called the “5 R’s” now driving an increase in travel demand.

“Rising wages, retirements, remote work, road trips, and rebuilding America,” Pacious said. “The Choice brands and your hotels are in the sweet spot for all of these trends… At Choice, we’ve always been united by our shared belief that tomorrow will be even better than today. Together, we are going to build that better tomorrow.”