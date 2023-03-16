This Week’s Comings & Goings

First Hospitality announced the appointment of Christina Santarelli-Foster to vice president of marketing. In addition, First Hospitality named Walter Peseski as vice president of business development.

Black Bear Capital Partners, an affiliate of Black Bear Asset Management, appointed Suraj Desai as head of capital markets for the firm. Desai joined the firm in February 2021 after working at Alpha Capital CRE and Mag Mile Capital.

The Indigo Road Hospitality Group appointed Zach Girgenti as director of outdoor experiences. Girgenti is responsible for creating outdoor experiences at Indigo Road’s hotels while ensuring guests are safe.

W New Orleans French Quarter announced Derek Tueller has been appointed to general manager. In this role, Tueller will oversee operations for the hotel and lead the upcoming renovation of the property.

Advertisement

Hotel Valencia Riverwalk announced the promotion of Safet Dokara as general manager of the property. In this capacity, he will lead operations, financial management, and customer relationships for the hotel.

Camelback Resort, managed by KSL Resorts, named David Makarsky managing director. In his new position, Makarsky takes over all management for the resort and day-to-day operations of the property and guest experiences.

Arizona Biltmore, a Waldorf Astoria Resort, appointed Michael B. Hoffmann as managing director following property-wide restoration. Hoffman will oversee operations and development for the resort.

The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota announced that Bayan Sabermanesh joined the executive team as executing assistant manager and director of operations – rooms. Sabermanesh’s career with the brand started in 2004 as a laundry valet at The Ritz-Carlton, Buckhead.

Outrigger Resorts & Hotels named Geoff Pearson as director of sales and marketing for the Outrigger Kona Resort & Spa on Hawai’i Island. Pearson is responsible for the development and implementation of internal and external sales and marketing strategies.

Andaz San Diego announced the appointment of Jackie Haus as the property’s new marketing manager. In her new role, Haus will spearhead the property’s marketing and branding efforts as well as events.

River Terrace Inn announced the appointment of Josh Black as executive chef to oversee the food and beverage program of the inn’s ALBA Restaurant. Black was the task force executive chef for Kimpton during his career.

JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa announced William “Bill” Gideon as executive chef and Wilfredo Garcia as chef de cuisine. In addition, the property named Kelbert Fleming executive director of catering and events.

Marriott Irvine Spectrum announced the appointments of Che Sutton to general manager, Nelson Sanchez to executive chef, and Charline Bianchi to director of rooms. Sutton is overseeing the property, Sanchez is leading culinary outlets, and Bianchi is running rooms operations.

The Ballantyne, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Charlotte announced the appointment of Kasey Conner as director of sales and marketing and Savanna Brodar as executive pastry chef. Conner is responsible for sales, marketing, and operations objectives, and Brodar is bringing pastries for special events and in-room dining menus to the property.

PEG Hospitality Group announced Sam Walter as executive chef at Black Rock Mountain Resort’s Overlook Restaurant in Park City, Utah, and Doug Gerpheide as chef de cuisine for wood.ash.rye in The Advenire, Autograph Collection Hotel, in St. George, Utah.

Mission Inn Resort & Club, an MMI Hotel Group property, shared the appointment of Bryan Mulry to director of golf. In this role, Mulry will oversee golf operations for both courses, El Campeón and Las Colinas, as well as their facilities.

Keisha Byrd has been promoted to brand leader of BDNY and BD’s portfolio of tradeshow events. In addition, Rachel Long is now the brand leader of HD Expo + Conference and HD’s networking and awards events.