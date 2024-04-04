This Week’s Comings & Goings

Cloud5 Communications announced the appointment of Fred Reeder as senior vice president of sales and business development. Reader has experience aligning technology and services with the latest hospitality business needs.

Grace Bay Resorts announced the appointment of Fred Khoury as general manager of Point Grace. In his role as general manager, Khoury will supervise all operational aspects of Point Grace and uphold its service expectations.

Laguna Cliffs Marriott Resort & Spa named Ben Ly as general manager of the property. Ly brings experience and leadership to the Aimbridge-managed property. Ly has two decades of leadership experience in hospitality.

Liss Ard Estate announced the appointment of Nick van Dujin as its new general manager. Bringing over 20 years of experience to the role, van Dujin is responsible for the day-to-day operations of the property.

Andaz West Hollywood announced the appointment of Christina Fry as the hotel’s new general manager. Fry will oversee the daily operations of the Hyatt brand hotel. Fry has worked for the brand for over 12 years.

Omni Hotels announced the appointment of Steve Janicek as managing director of the Omni Mount Washington Resort and Bretton Woods Ski Mountain. With 30 years of experience in the industry, Janicek brings expertise to the role.

Malliouhana Resort appointed Logan Miller as the new managing director and Felix Piña as the new resort manager. With a combined 40 years of experience in the industry, Logan and Piña will usher in new leadership to the property.

The TradeWinds Island Resort announced Kerry Mitruska as director of sales and marketing. In this position, Mitruska will develop and lead new business opportunities for the resort and support prospective accounts.

The Ritz-Carlton, St. Louis announced the promotion of Yalcin Arslan to executive chef, overseeing all culinary aspects of the property. Arslan is working to enhance the food and beverage program and lead the team through a culinary restoration.

Thompson Zihuatanejo announced the appointment of Omar Barquera as executive chef. With a career spanning over two decades, Barquera will serve as a chef and a leader in expanding the hotel’s food and beverage offerings.

Ashore Resort & Beach Club announced the appointment of Nathaniel Leonard as its executive chef. Leonard will lead all culinary-related operations at the hotel, including banquets, events, weddings, and new restaurant concepts.

Wyndham Grand Orlando Resort Bonnet Creek has named Mallory Goldstein as director of food and beverage outlets, overseeing the five dining outlets at the resort. Goldstein has experience at Westgate Resorts, Hyatt Hotels & Resorts, and Walt Disney World.

Grand Hyatt Atlanta in Buckhead welcomed Justin Lamprecht as its new social events manager. In his new capacity, Lamprecht will oversee the planning and execution of a wide array of events, from weddings to corporate gatherings and private parties.

Arizona Biltmore, A Waldorf Astoria Resort announced the appointment of Ann Patton as the new director of spa, wellness, and retail, which includes the property’s Tierra Luna Spa and Sol Garden.

The Omni Homestead Resort announced multiple new appointments: Michael Zmigrodsku as executive chef; Pablo Rodriguez as executive pastry chef; Audrey Zmigrodski as spa director; Tyler Minamyer as golf course superintendent; and Juan Ayala as national sales manager.