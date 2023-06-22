This Week’s Comings & Goings

Hard Rock Hotel New York named David Salcfas general manager. Salcfas joins the property after a career with Marriott International where he made an impact on the company as an Executive Committee member across 16 hotels and five brands.

The Biltmore Los Angeles, part of Millennium Hotels & Resorts, appointed Tiffany Zimmer-Penton as general manager of the property. Zimmer-Penton is responsible for operations including sales and marketing, guestrooms, and food and beverage.

PEG Hospitality Group appointed Braden Nicholes as general manager at The Advenire, Autograph Collection. Nicholes will oversee all aspects of day-to-day hotel operations, leading the operational team.

Hotel Paso Del Norte, Autograph Collection hired Adam Gautreaux as general manager. Gautreaux will oversee the hotel’s operations including sales and marketing, food and beverage, events, maintenance, and customer service.

Concord Hospitality welcomed Donna Runnels as dual general manager and Lauren Brown as dual director of sales for the Hilton Garden Inn and Homewood Suites property set to open in Grand Prairie, Texas, later this year.

HEI Hotels & Resorts announced Catlin Ptak as general manager and Mina Gagraj as director of sales for the 110-room Hyatt Place Albany in New York, which is expected to open in August of this year.

Terranea Resort has named Chad Bustos as chief marketing officer. In his new position, Bustos is charged with directing all strategy and brand development in addition to overseeing guest experience and more for the resort.

Park Hyatt New York appointed Denise Florio as director of sales and marketing for the property. As director of sales and marketing, Florio oversees the hotel’s sales, marketing, and events teams, as well as assists in efforts to drive the property’s overall revenue.

Hiltons of Chicago Sales & Marketing Complex, representing Palmer House, a Hilton Hotel; Hilton Chicago; and the Drake Hotel announced the appointment of Carrie Murphy as director of sales.

Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia appointed Ludovic Cayacy as director of marketing. In his role, Cayacy will lead the sales and marketing division. Most recently, Cayacy was responsible for the sales division at Four Seasons Hotel George V, Paris.

Baccarat Hotel New York named Ashfer Biju as executive chef of the property. In this role, he will oversee all food and beverage operations at the hotel including the Grand Salon, The Bar and Le Jardin, and in-room dining.

The Sea Pines Resort promoted Ben Harris to resort executive chef after previously serving as executive chef of restaurants. Harris will oversee the resort’s restaurants and food and beverage outlets.

The Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay has appointed Joanna Kaskiw as executive pastry chef. She previously worked for The Ritz-Carlton & JW Marriott Orlando where she worked as a pastry cook and was promoted to pastry chef.

The Pierre NY, a Taj Hotel, appointed Christopher Cestari as director of luxury leisure and corporate sales. In his new role, Cestari will focus on new business opportunities in the luxury leisure and corporate market segments.

Canopy by Hilton San Francisco SoMa appointed Jeff Ossenkop as chief enthusiast – general manager and Heidi Calhoun as lead sales enthusiast – director of sales and marketing, to lead the property as a hub of community engagement.

PPDS appointed Tom Novotny to its North American hospitality team. Novotny has held a number of senior leadership roles at technology companies around the globe and will be responsible for expanding PPDS’ sales channels in this position.

Premier has promoted Abby Shehan to senior design director. Starting her tenure at Premier in 2015, Shehan has led interior design teams on numerous new-build and renovation projects in the multifamily and hospitality sectors.

Islamorada Resort Collection appointed a new executive team: Scott Dawson as vice president and managing director; Ian Millington as complex director of finance; Erin Benbrika as complex director of people and culture; and Matt Skaletsky as resort manager of Postcard Inn Beach Resort & Marina and Pelican Cove Resort & Marina.