This Week’s Comings and Goings

Marcus Hotels & Resorts this week appointed its first chief commercial officer: Andrew Flack joins the hotel owner and management company with more than 30 years of hospitality industry experience, most recently serving as vice president marketing and eCommerce for Hilton Worldwide.

Cristiano Rinaldi has been named chief operating officer of Capella Hotel Group, where he will assist in Capella’s international expansion. Before his new position, Rinaldi was general manager of pre-opening activities for The Bangkok EDITION and The Tokyo EDITION Ginza and Toranomon.

Harrah’s Resort Southern California is welcoming senior vice president of tribal development and GM Robert Livingston. Livingston was previously senior vice president and GM for Harrah’s Ak-Chin. He is returning to the Southern California property, having previously served as assistant general manager.

Anna Lawrence is regional director of sales for Hawks Cay Resort in Duck Key, Fla. Lawrence has experience working in the Florida Keys, having served as regional director of group sales for Ocean Properties during her career. She also worked for the Hyatt Place at Faro Blanco and Islamorada Resort Collection.

Highgate is promoting Rich Russo, Zach Berger, and Matt Gunlock to principals. Before the principal title, Russo was leading Highgate’s business development efforts, Berger was responsible for acquisitions and asset management, and Gunlock was most recently Highgate’s general counsel.

Jon Benson has been named general manager of the Hāna-Maui Resort, a Destination Hotel by Hyatt. Benson will oversee marketing, management, and operations, as well as a rebrand for the hotel, as it only recently joined the Hyatt portfolio. Benson was previously area GM for the Hyatt Regency Long Beach.

The Element by Westin hotel in St. Louis is opening on October 30 with Janessa Corpuz as general manager and James Metcalf as director of food and beverage. Corpuz was previously general manager for the Courtyard by Marriott in St. Peters, Mo., and Metcalf was an operating partner for Panera Bread.

Auberge Resorts Collection has announced several new hires to hotels across the country: Bryan Woody is general manager of Madeline Hotel & Residences in Telluride, Colo.; Todd Cilano is general manager and regional vice president of Solage in Calistoga, Calif.; Carolyn Rebeck Allen is area director of leisure sales, East Coast, for Auberge Resorts Collection; and Raquel Felix is area director of leisure sales, West Coast, for Auberge Resorts Collection.

Hospitality technology provider Nomadix has announced updates to its executive team: Pam Goncalves is chief marketing officer, Tammy Estes is chief product officer, Mark Khandijan is chief financial officer, and John Sykes is head of operations.

