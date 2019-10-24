This Week’s Comings and Goings

PM Hotel Group has named Jamie Gamauf to the newly-created position of vice president of capital projects. Gamauf was leading construction for Salis Holdings before joining PM Hotel Group. During his 20-year career, he was senior director of design and construction for HMS Host and director of design and project management for Marriott International.

Here’s a look at other notable comings and goings that took place this week.

Dusty Tonkin is chief sales officer for Bluegreen Vacations Corporation, and in his new position, he will manage the company’s sales and marketing operations and implement sales strategies. He was most recently executive vice president of sales and marketing for Wyndham Destinations.

Sonesta ES Suites Chicago Schaumburg has named Carmie Antongiovanni general manager. Her responsibilities include employee engagement, hotel profitability, and revenue drive. This is a promotion for Antongiovanni, who was dual director of sales and marketing for this property and the Chicago Lombard before the general manager position.

Charles Willis is general manager of Coral Hospitality’s Amicalola Falls State Park & Lodge in Dawsonville, Ga., where he will lead property, food and beverage, guest services, and employee operations. Willis previously held the same position for Redwood Parks Company at the U.S. Virgin Islands National Park in St John. Virgin Islands.

The Hilton Garden Inn Sunnyvale, Calif., an OTO Development property, is welcoming general manager Dan Romero general manager and Danielle Puccinelli director of sales and marketing. While the pair will prepare the property to open, they will assist in introducing the hotel to the area.

James Rattray is director of sales and marketing for YOTEL Washington D.C. Capitol Hill. Rattray has over 15 years hotel sales and marketing experience, working for Marriott International, Hyatt Hotels, and Starwood Hotels & Resorts. Prior to YOTEL, he was director of sales and social media for Moxy Washington D.C., Downtown.

The Tides Inn, located in Irvington, Va., has promoted Bryan Woodyard to direct of sales. Before this position, Woodyard was associate director of sales. Following his promotion, Woodyard will manage all revenue, reservations, and service strategies for the hotel, as well as lead leisure and group sales.

Andaz West Hollywood, Calif., has named Matt Ojinaga director of sales and marketing for the hotel and it’s dining outlets, public spaces, and ballroom. Ojinaga’s hospitality experience spans roles at the Grand Hyatt Denver & Hyatt Regency Denver at Colorado Convention Center and the Hyatt Regency O’Hare in Chagaco, Ill.

Clayton van Hooijdonk is director of food and beverage for The Resort at Pelican Hill in Newport Beach, Calif., and he will manage restaurant, in-room dining, and beverage operations for the property. His responsibilities also include menu concept development and sales team leadership.

The Lancaster Marriott at Penn Square in Lancaster, Pa., has announced Brenton Sollenberger beverage director; he is responsible for the hotel’s rooftop bar and restaurant concept, as well as banquet and catering services. Sollenberger was lead bartender of POUR on Prince, a local bar in Lancaster, before joining the hotel’s team.

Macarena Sepulveda is director of event planning and meeting experience for The Confidant Miami Beach. Her role encompasses leading and executing banquet evets, weddings, and special occasions. Sepulveda is also leading food and beverage and operations of the property’s meetings and events.

The Graham Georgetown in Washington, D.C., has named Molly Malloy catering, sales, and events manager, and her responsibilities include leading the property’s events and private banquets. Malloy will also manage the planning of the food and beverage that is served at the property’s events.