Homewood Suites by Hilton Opens 500th Hotel

MCLEAN, Va. – Homewood Suites by Hilton, part of Hilton’s All Suites portfolio, has opened its 500th property and the brand’s first hotel in the Caribbean: Homewood Suites by Hilton Santo Domingo. The brand plans to continue its growth trajectory with a pipeline of more than 100 hotels totaling more than 12,000 suites across the United States, Canada, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

“The Dominican Republic is as economically strong as it is naturally beautiful, and we are thrilled to expand Homewood Suites by Hilton’s brand footprint into the historic capital of Santo Domingo with our milestone 500th opening,” said Rick Colling, global head, Homewood Suites by Hilton. “With offerings such as spacious suites and complimentary breakfast, this hotel provides a new extended-stay lodging option with value-added incentives and signature home-like amenities in a prime location in the center of the city.”

The 145-suite property owned by Inversiones Robledo SAS and managed by Hilton offers a combination of studio and one-bedroom accommodations with fully-equipped kitchens and separate living and sleeping areas. Additional amenities include a complimentary daily full hot breakfast, evening social two days a week, WiFi, a grocery shopping service, a fitness center, a rooftop bar and pool area, and meeting or event space that can accommodate up to 15 guests.

“A thriving metropolis and capital of the Dominican Republic, Santo Domingo continues to be a top tourism hub in the Caribbean,” said Jorge Giannattasio, senior vice president and head of operations, Caribbean and Latin America. “We recognize the opportunity for growth in this market, and are thrilled to introduce Homewood Suites by Hilton Santo Domingo as the newest option in the destination for locals and tourists alike.”

The hotel is the latest example of expansion into the Caribbean and Latin America from the All Suites brands by Hilton, comprised of Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton. Hilton currently has a portfolio of approximately 150 hotels and resorts open to travelers in the Caribbean and Latin America, including more than 20 hotels in the Caribbean. In its 100th year, the company continues to pursue additional growth opportunities and currently has a pipeline of more than 90 hotels throughout the region, including nearly 20 projects in the Caribbean.