WASHINGTON, D.C.—AAHOA commended the passage of the Hotel Fees Transparency Act out of the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation. This bipartisan legislation, introduced by Senators Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Jerry Moran (R-KS), aims to enhance price transparency by requiring hotels and short-term rentals to disclose the total cost of a booking, including all fees, upfront.

AAHOA has advocated for fairness and transparency in pricing and believes this legislation is a step toward ensuring travelers have clear, accurate information when booking accommodations.

“Transparency is key to building guest trust and ensuring a level playing field across the lodging industry,” said AAHOA Chairman Miraj S. Patel. “AAHOA Members support policies that promote fairness and help consumers make informed decisions. We appreciate the bipartisan leadership of Senators Klobuchar and Moran in advancing this important bill.”

“AAHOA remains committed to advocating for policies that benefit both hotel owners and consumers,” AAHOA President and CEO Laura Lee Blake said. “The passage of this bill through committee is a crucial step toward eliminating confusion caused by hidden fees and fostering greater transparency in the marketplace.”



Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) co-sponsored the Hotel Fees Transparency Act.