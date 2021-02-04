HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee — In the final full week of January, U.S. hotel occupancy remained relatively flat from the previous week, according to STR’s weekly hotel performance data for January 24-30, 2021.

U.S. Hotel Industry Performance Jan. 24-30, 2021 vs. Jan. 26-Feb. 1, 2020 Occupancy:40.4% (-29.6%)

ADR: $89.62 (-29.8%)

RevPAR: $36.23 (-50.6%)

Occupancy declined 29.6 percent year over year to 40.4 percent for the week—relatively unchanged from the previous week’s occupancy level of 40 percent. Average daily rate (ADR) dropped 29.8 percent year over year to $89.62 and revenue per available room (RevPAR) fell 50.6 percent to $36.23.

Aggregate data for the Top 25 Markets showed lower occupancy (38.4 percent) but higher ADR ($95.50) than all other markets for the week of January 24-30, 2021.

Tampa/St. Petersburg, Florida, reported the highest occupancy level among the Top 25 Markets: 58.2 percent.

Top 25 Markets with the lowest occupancy levels for the week included Oahu Island, Hawaii (22.8 percent), and Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota-Wisconsin (27.7 percent).

