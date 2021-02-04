sbe To Offer COVID-19 Testing at Miami and Los Angeles Properties

NEW YORK — sbe recently announced the availability of onsite PCR, rapid antigen, antibody, or self-administered PCR COVID-19 testing for guests and employees at SLS South Beach, Hyde Midtown, SLS Brickell, SLS LUX Brickell, and Mondrian Los Angeles. Upcoming hotel openings, including SLS Baha Mar, which is scheduled to reopen on March 4, 2021, will also provide a similar service for its guests.

“The health and safety of our guests and team members is our top priority. We decided to partner with BlueMed Consultants in Miami, a distinguished telehealth testing organization, to provide seamless COVID-19 testing upon arrival or departure in an effort to provide guests with optimal peace of mind when they stay with us,” said Chadi Farhat, chief operating officer, sbe. “Our on-site COVID-19 testing allows travelers to focus more on their holiday and less on the logistics. We are also excited to provide self-administered tests for our guests via Precheck by x.labs. These services will soon be extended across our global properties.”

Dr. Boaz Rosenblat, medical director, BlueMed Consultants, added, “BlueMed Consultants is thrilled to be partnering with sbe hotel properties in Miami to provide COVID-19 testing to their guests and team members. We are proud to be a part of this pioneering step in bringing a new level of safety to the travel industry.”

Advertisement

“We are extremely proud of our partnership with sbe and the opportunity to support their proactive safety measures,” said Todd Dunphy, COO of x.labs. “Our Precheck digital health wallet and COVID-19 at-home test exemplifies our mission to empower people to take an active role in their health whilst also allowing for a safe return to tourism.”

Miami onsite tests are administered by BlueMed Consultants. sbe guests can now opt for the BlueMed Consultants PCR COVID-19 test, which offers 24-hour results, the rapid antigen COVID-19 test, which offers results in 10 minutes, or access to the self-administered Precheck by x.labs test which offers results in 24 to 72 hours. Guests can schedule their tests daily between 12:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. Testing is free of charge for U.S. citizens with medical insurance that are concerned about possible COVID-19 exposure, and tests are available at varying prices from $70 to $175 for international or uninsured guests. Testing is free of charge for insured employees in Miami.

Guests at Mondrian Los Angeles can purchase self-administered test kits through Precheck by x.labs either upon booking their stay or upon arrival to the property, which offers results in 24 to 72 hours.

As many countries around the world require a negative COVID test before re-entry, including the United States and Canada, SLS Baha Mar is focused on making guests’ return home as effortless and safe as possible with its Safe Travels initiative. Guests at SLS Baha Mar will receive two complimentary rapid Antigen tests per room booked and these tests can be used at any time during the stay. For guests whose country requires a negative RT-PCR Test no more than three days before their flight departs, SLS Baha Mar offers on-property testing for $134 per person (VAT inclusive).

The on-site COVID-19 testing will be rolled out to additional sbe properties domestically and globally over the next few months.

Subscribe to receive LODGING’s free daily e-newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE