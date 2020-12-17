This Week’s Comings and Goings

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has announced that Mary R. Falvey, chief administrative officer, is leaving the company on March 1, 2021. Falvey has worked at Wyndham for 22 years. In addition, Wyndham announced that Monica Melancon, human resource leader for managed hotel operations in North America, has been promoted to chief human resource officer.

Melissa Brown has been named regional director of hotel development in North America for WorldHotels. In this position, Brown is looking toward increasing partnerships and branding for the company. Brown most recently led development of luxury and lifestyle sales, marketing, and distribution for Luxe Hotels in North America.

Two hotels from The Kessler Collection have made new executive appointments in operations and management roles. Kathryn Day is the new general manager of Mansion on Forsyth Park and Mark Castriota has been appointed to managing director for JW Marriott Savannah Plant Riverside.

Advertisement

Brad Mills has been hired as general manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Denver, where he will lead operations, manage hotel staff, and promote positive guest experiences. Mills most recently worked as interim general manager for The Ritz-Carlton Laguna Niguel, and hotel manager prior.

Opening in early 2021, the Kimpton Banneker Hotel, managed by Valor Hospitality Partners, has added two new executives to its leadership team: Raeshawna Scott, general manager, is leading hotel operations, team members, and guest relations and Dennis Hernandez, director of sales and marketing, is supervising community and client engagement.

The recently opened Hyatt House LA – University Medical Center has Al Patnik leading the property as general manager and Nathalie Fintzi managing sales as director of sales and marketing. Patnik is overseeing operations, associates, and guests, and Fintzi is delivering sales service and support.

Robert E. Booth has been named director of sales and marketing for The Equinox Golf Resort & Spa, a Gemstone Collection property in Manchester Village, Vt., by Benchmark. Before joining The Equinox, Booth was director of sales and events for Paloma Resort Properties of Lake Geneva, Wis., specifically for the Geneva National Resort & Club and The Ridge Hotel.

The dual-branded Hyatt Place and Hyatt House in Tampa, Fla., an HRI Lodging property opening in early 2021, has named Patrick J. Sorge general manager and Arsen Khodosov director of sales and marketing. Together, the pair will lead guestrooms, fitness center, and food and beverage operations, sales, and marketing initiatives for the hotel.

Ricardo Jarquin has been named executive chef for The St. Regis Bal Harbour in Miami, Fla. Jarquin is leading and supervising all culinary operations for the resort, including menu curation for its restaurant, banquet, and catering operations. During his career, Jarquin worked for restaurants and hotels across the United States.

Moon Rabbit and InterContinental Washington D.C. – The Wharf have made four new additions to the property’s culinary and executive leadership teams: Andrew Osinbajo is general manager, Judy Beltrano is chef de cuisine, Susan Bae is executive pastry chef, and Bradley Marlatt is executive banquet chef.

Hotel employee safety button provider TraknProtect has named James Lamb to the company’s Board of Advisors. Lamb is assisting and guiding the TraknProtect executive team with technical and industry advice. Lamb has served as global chief information officer for Interstate Hotels & Resorts, Hyatt Hotels, and Le Meridien Hotels & Resorts.

Keep up with the industry.

Subscribe to LODGING