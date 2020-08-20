Deborah Cox has been promoted to vice president of the Castell Project, Inc., where she is helping to grow the careers of women in hospitality. Before joining the Castell Project, she was principal of Interacting Dynamics, co-founder and principal of CoMass Group, and was on the development committee and secretary of TAG FinTech, a Technology Association of Georgia.

AAHOA has promoted Heather Carnes to the newly-created position of vice president of marketing, and she is also joining AAHOA’s executive leadership team. Carnes worked for Red House B2B marketing before joining AAHOA and was also senior content strategist at Naylor Associates Solutions.

Aimbridge Hospitality is welcoming Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line, to its Board of Directors. On the Board of Directors, Duffy will weigh in on strategies for Aimbridge Hospitality’s growth. Duffy has worked with Carnival Cruise Line for the past five years, and before that, she was the CEO of Cruise Lines International Association.

Choice Hotels is advancing the company’s senior leadership roles with promotions, including: Scott Oaksmith to senior vice president of real estate and finance; Raul Ramirez to senior vice president, head of international and strategic and financial planning; Elizabeth Redmond to chief accounting officer; and John Lancaster to the newly-created position of regional vice president, emerging markets, franchise development, and owner relationships.

Kevin Davis is senior managing director for JLL Hotels & Hospitality Group’s Americas Hotels & Hospitality Group. In this position, Davis is leading the sales and financing team for the firm’s business in the Americas. Davis is also working with commercial real estate within hotels, as well as financial companies, life insurance companies, and banks.

Steve “Marty” Grant has been named area director of sales, marketing, and revenue for Sonesta International Hotels Corporation. Grant is leading sales and marketing teams, as well as revenue direction, for the Clift Royal Sonesta San Francisco and Sonesta Silicon Valley properties.

Fairmont Century Plaza has named Philip Barnes regional vice president, southern California, and general manager. During his career, Barnes has worked at hotels on a global scale, most recently serving as managing director and regional vice president for The Savoy in London, a Fairmont managed hotel.

Sean Verney has been appointed area general manager for the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin resort. Before this new position, Verney worked as general manager for the Sheraton Parsippany Hotel, the Westin New York Times Square, and the Sheraton New York Times Square, all in New York and New Jersey.

The Canopy by Hilton Scottsdale Old Town has named Patrick Gaudet executive chef. As executive chef, Gaudet is leading operations for the hotel’s restaurant and rooftop bar and lounge. Before joining the Canopy by Hilton Scottsdale Old Town team, he was most recently chef de cuisine of the Boulders Resort and Spa.

Ann Kim is partnering with the Omni Viking Lake Hotel to lead its culinary programming for its Kyndred Hearth restaurant. As part of the partnership, Kim is growing the restaurant’s menu to feature more classics like pizza, pasta, and fish dishes, as well as helping the atmosphere to provide a sense of comfort.

The Seagate Hotel & Spa in Delray Beach, Fla., has named Jamie Erler director of membership, marketing, and communications for The Seagate Club and Sonny Grosso director of golf for The Seagate’s Country Club. While Erler started her position on August 11, 2020, Grosso is beginning the week of August 24, 2020.

Luminary Hotel & Co. in Fort Meyers, Fla., has appointed a new executive team: Kiel Lombardo has been named executive chef; Steve Adams has been named director of food and beverage; Robert Nokley has been named director of rooms operations; and Lindsey Appelget has been named director of finance.

Opening in October 2020, the Westin Anaheim Resort has named a leadership team: Carmine Iommazzo is general manager; Pennelope Wright is assistant general manager; Cynthia Ordyke is director of sales and marketing; Jeffrey Chirinos is director of food and beverage; Matthew Smith is executive chef; and Jenniffer San Pedro is controller.

