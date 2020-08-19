WASHINGTON, D.C. — Acuity is donating $25,000 to the American Hotel & Lodging (AHLA) Foundation’s COVID Relief Fund. The AHLA Foundation donation will help provide 100 hotel employees with free training, professional development, and continuing education scholarships.

“A key part of Acuity’s mission is ‘Rebuilding Shattered Lives,’” said Ben Salzmann, Acuity president and CEO. “In a time when people’s lives and jobs have been disrupted by the pandemic, Acuity is committed to finding ways to help.”

The donation was spearheaded by Acuity’s services customer team, which focuses on creating innovative products and resources for services business and building strong partnerships with Acuity’s customers in the sector. During a time in which many in-person activities have been curtailed, this team has worked to identify new ways to support the services industry, such as through support of the AHLA Foundation.

“Two areas of the services sector that have been greatly impacted by nationwide shutdowns, travel bans, and other restrictions are salons and hotels,” said Dana Bear, product analyst and services customer team Lead. “Our team looked for ways to give back to these industries, which are also a significant part of Acuity’s services industry customer base.”

“Acuity’s generosity will make a difference for countless hotel employees as the industry still struggles to recover,” said Rosanna Maietta, president of AHLA Foundation. “We are excited to have Acuity join the growing list of partners who are working tirelessly to invest in our industry’s greatest resource—our employees—to help them get one step ahead in their careers when travel resumes in full.”

Acuity Insurance, headquartered in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, insures over 100,000 businesses, including 300,000 commercial vehicles, and nearly a half-million homes and private passenger autos across 28 states.