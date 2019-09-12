This Week’s Comings and Goings

COMO Hotels & Resorts welcomes new senior global director of sales for the Americas Elisa Chacon. Chacon is building relationships with other luxury operations and working with travel agencies for the company. Prior to COMO Hotels and Resorts, Chacon was regional director of sales for Jumby Bay Island Resort.

Here’s a look at other notable comings and goings that took place this week.

Saint Kate – The Arts Hotel has named David Bodette general manager. He will support associates, work with local artists, lead the guest experience, and oversee the property’s five food and beverage outlets. He joins Saint Kate from The Ritz-Carlton brand’s hotels, including The Queen Mary Hotel in Long Beach, Calif.

Advertisement

Veronique Stalport is new director of operations for Sofitel Washington, D.C., Lafayette Square. Stalport was director of rooms for the Fairmont Washington, D.C., Georgetown since August 2017 until her most recent hire.

Christian Apetz is executive chef for the Hyatt Regency San Antonio, Texas, part of Hyatt’s Unbound Collection. Apetz has held executive chef positions at multiple Hyatt Hotels during his career, including the Hyatt Regency Boston Harbor, Park Hyatt Beaver Creek Resort, and The Driskil Hotel.

The Mayfair Hotel in Los Angeles, Calif., has named Eric Willhite general manager of food and beverage operations. In this position, Willhite will oversee food and beverage operations, room service, and banquets, as well as restaurant and bar functions. Willhite was most recently director of outlets for The Hollywood Resort.

Sylvie Monsivais is director of sales and marketing for The Kimpton Goodland in Goleta, Calif. Monsivais’s responsibilities include managing daily sales efforts, brand communication and positioning, and customer development. Before joining The Kimpton Goodland, Monsivais was director of sales and marketing for the Harbor View Inn in Santa Barbara, Calif.

Sonesta Fort Lauderdale Beach has hired Michael Dutton to lead relevant strategies and initiatives as director of sales and marketing. Dutton will also assist the property as it completes a multi-year renovation in November. His most recently position was director of sales and marketing for Resorts World Bimini.

Ken Walsh has been named regional director of finance for Benchmark; he will lead accounting and finance operations for The Essex Resort & Spa, The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center, The Heldrich, and the Copley Square Hotel. In addition, Benchmark has named Melissa Bolster catering and conference services manager for World of Whirlpool in Chicago, Ill.

Sonesta Resort Hilton Head Island has appointed Scott Etchberger as human resources director of the beachfront resort. Etchberger is recruiting, hiring, onboarding, and training new members of the resort’s team. Prior to this position, Etchberger was interim human resources director for the Hilton Atlanta.

Jules van Dongen has been named director of F&B outlets for The Fontaine, a Kansas City Hotel. In this position, van Dongen will lead food and beverage programming and support hotel operations. Before joining The Fontaine, van Dongen was general manager of outlets for the Hilton President Hotel in Kansas City, Mo.

The Karol Hotel in Clearwater, Fla., a Mainsail Lodging & Development property, is welcoming new hires to its management team: Adam Duffey has been named general manager; Lindsey Ferguson has been named senior sales manager; and Amanda Ratliff has been named catering sales manager.

Access Point Financial has named two managing directors to its executive team. Justin Perry is managing director/legal affairs, and Lori Tirado is managing director/business development. The pair will assist in the overall growth strategy for the company.

Christina Scott is vice president of global operations for CWT M&E, CWT’s global meetings and events division. In this position, she will help deliver customer needs for the company. Scott previously held commercial, sales, and operation management roles for Sabre, where she worked for 24 years.