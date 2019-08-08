John O’Connor is re-joining Hospitality Management Corporation (HMC) in a new position as chief operations officer. O’Connor will work with hotel managers and leaders to focus on daily operations, food and beverage, human resources, and accounting. Before re-joining HMC, O’Connor was vice president of operations for Harrell Hospitality Group.

Terranea Resort is welcoming back senior director of leisure experiences Ron Sandvig, who was the property’s first employee in 2006 when he led pre-opening and opening sales. The property is also welcoming Ryan Randall as director of loss prevention. Before Terranea, Randall worked in safety and security for the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles, Calif.

Maureen Fleetwood is the new regional director of operations for Sonesta ES Suites, where she will deliver portfolio results and contribute to the company’s overall mission and success. Fleetwood will also develop strategic initiatives for Sonesta ES Suites’ compliance policies and procedures.

Greg Durrer is the new general manager of the W Aspen, opening at the end of August 2019, for W Hotels Worldwide. During his career, he worked in operational leadership positions for Marriott at hotels including the JW Marriott Orlando Grande Lakes, the Orlando World Center Marriott, and the Miami Marriott Biscayne Bay.

The Hyatt Regency Dallas is welcoming Michael Koffler to oversee operations and guest services as general manager. Before joining the Hyatt Regency Dallas team, Koffler was regional vice president of Hyatt Place/Hyatt House and full-service franchise operations for the Asia Pacific region.

Joseph Fisher has been named hotel manager for The Ritz-Carlton Bal Harbour, Miami, Fla. Fisher will be leading all resort operations, amenities, and guest services. Before The Ritz-Carlton, Fisher worked for the Embassy Suites by Hilton, South Jordan & Palm Beach Gardens in Utah.

Coast Hotels USA has promoted Nathan Gray to corporate director of revenue strategy. Gray is responsible for the company’s revenue managers. In addition, Kerry Ung has been promoted to area revenue manager, and she will work for Hotel 116, a Coast Hotel Bellevue, Coast Wenatchee Center Hotel, Coast Gateway Hotel, and Coast Hilltop Inn.

Nicholas Hines has been named director of food and beverage for the InterContinental Stephen F. Austin Hotel in Austin, Texas. Hines will bring strategic leadership to the hotel’s food and beverage, events, and catering outlets. He was general manager of the Southern Art and Bourbon Bar at the InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta prior to his new position.

Kurtis Sylvester is the new account director for The St. Regis San Francisco, where he is responsible for all group sales west of the Mississippi River and all international, education, travel, and automobile accounts. He was director of west coast group sales for Las Alcobas, a Luxury Collections Hotel in Napa Valley, before his new position.

Benchmark is welcoming James Massey as director of culinary experience for The Essex, Vermont’s Culinary Resort & Spa; he was most recently executive chef and owner of the Field and Cellar fine dining restaurant in Barrington, Mass. Benchmark has also announced Sandra McDowell as the new director of human resources for Stonewall Resort, a Benchmark Resorts & Hotels property in Roanoke, W.V. Additionally, Jim Koutsky is director of finance for the Grand Plaza Hotel and The Beachcomer, both Benchmark Resorts & Hotels properties in St. Pete Beach, Fla.

Omni Hotels & Resorts has made six new appointments to its properties: Gino Caliendo is general manager of the Omni William Penn Hotel; Patrick Cappa is general manager of The Omni King Edward Hotel; Nydia Hoskins is general manager of the Omni Mandalay Hotel at Las Colinas; Lexy Coley is general manager of the Omni Dallas Hotel at Park West; Gayla Guyse is general manager of the Omni Houston Hotel; and Bryan Hart is director of sales and marketing for the Omni San Diego Hotel.

Amanda Toy is now vice president of operations and membership for the Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association. Toy is leading membership, marketing, and communications departments and managing association development and internal operations. She is also focusing on workplace culture.

Makeready has named executive leaders as its portfolio grows: Justin Fields is senior vice president—restaurants, bars, and retail for the company overall; Jason Starnes is executive chef for The Alida in Savannah, Ga.; Elliot Cunniff is executive chef for the Eliza Jane Hotel in New Orleans, La.; and Mike Tarumi is general manager of food and beverage at Noelle in Nashville, Tenn.

