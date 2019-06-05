Barry Sternlicht Announces New Brand Venture: Treehouse Hotels

NEW YORK—Barry Sternlicht, original founder of W Hotels and chairman and CEO of Starwood Capital Group, a global private investment firm, today announced his newest brand venture: Treehouse Hotels.

Sternlicht described Treehouse Hotels as “the little brother” of his nature-inspired 1 Hotel brand, which, along with his Baccarat hotels brand, prominently featured in Conde Nast Traveler‘s 2018 Readers’ Choice Awards. 1 Hotel South Beach, 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge, 1 Hotel Central Park, and Baccarat New York are all rated among the top 10 hotels in Miami and NYC, respectively.

Treehouse is less serious and more accessible—”more torn jeans and t-shirts” and “sunny, homey, witty, and fun,” according to the press release announcing the brand. Treehouse Hotels are about freedom, aiming to evoke the nostalgia of climbing into a treehouse and making “clubhouse” rules as a kid. Also about “friendship, community, and shared secrets,” the brand will feature intimate spaces, simple toys, books, nooks, and games.

Like all hotels in Sternlicht’s portfolio, Treehouse will embrace sustainable protocols. “It’s all about getting back in touch with ourselves, with each other, and remembering all the simple things that used to make us smile, giggle, and embrace.”

A subsidiary of Starwood Capital Group will manage the hotels for the new brand on behalf of Starwood Capital Group.

Treehouse London will be the first of the brand’s portfolio to open in late 2019, with additional locations in the U.S. and beyond. “It’s really exciting to showcase our first property in one of the great travel markets in the world, London. I believe this Treehouse, with its truly sensational rooftop lounge and bar, will fill a void in the London marketplace which is missing a hotel that revels in the fun of it all and doesn’t take itself too seriously,” said Sternlicht. The 95 guestroom hotel will include 15 suites, a penthouse restaurant, and a rooftop bar with 360-degree skyline views. The restaurant and bar will be operated by The Madera Group, an L.A.-based international hospitality group that owns and operates venues in Southern California and Arizona, including Tocaya Organica and Toca Madera.

“Partnering with industry pioneer Barry Sternlicht is an honor for us and aligns exceptionally well with our mindset of innovation and striving to raise the experience of our guests to new heights. Our landmark location on Regent Street will provide the perfect stage to spearhead a new type of hotel experience and we look forward to delivering the global showcase of the first Treehouse hotel in the world with our new partners Starwood Capital Group and SH Hotels & Resorts,” said Aneil Handa, director at Cairn Group.

