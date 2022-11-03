GALVESTON, Texas—The Tremont House, Galveston, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel, in downtown Galveston, Texas, has completed its renovation. The updates include redesigns to all 135 guestrooms and suites, lobby, public spaces, meeting and event spaces, and food and beverage outlets.

All guestrooms, including 27 suites, unveil their updates with traditional designs, including hardwood floors, exposed brick walls, and 14-16-foot ceilings. Penthouse units in The Quarters range from one-bedroom lofts to two-bedroom suites and are furnished, providing accommodations for weekend getaways or longer stays. Guestrooms have amenities like Keurig coffee makers, HDTVs with streaming services, in-room refreshment centers with mini-fridges, wine selections for purchase, and bath amenities provided by NEST.

Four suites in the hotel’s Belmont wing are included in the refresh and will reopen as the “Mitchell Collection.” This collection of suites pays homage to the history of the Mitchell family in Galveston and has pressed tin ceilings, hardwood floors, living areas, and the option to connect the suites. The Mitchell Collection is located on a private floor of the hotel and has a shared social space with a private bar.

The hotel shows eco-friendly practices by offering guests wooden room key cards, refillable water bottles at hydration and ice stations on each floor, and products throughout the food and beverage program. The Tremont House, Galveston, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel is a pet-friendly property.

Advertisement

Renovations of the 17,000-square-foot meeting and event space include eight redesigned rooms with flooring, furnishings, and amenities.

The Tremont Ballroom—the largest venue space at nearly 8,000 square feet—is for larger events and has access to a balcony overlooking the Galveston Mardi Gras arch. Additionally, the rooftop bar can be used for a wedding, reception, or event.

The Tremont House, Galveston, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel has new art, including paintings by local artists that tell the story of Galveston’s history, including George Mitchel’s revival of the city. The use of QR codes throughout the hotel allows guests to experience a museum-like tour of the property’s art and history.

A rooftop bar and lounge is set to open in 2023. And Blum & Co. is a market concept with food and beverage offerings, including Galveston’s own Red Light Coffee Roasters blends and other grab-and-go options. In the evenings, the lobby will have music from local musicians with local craft beer, wine, and cocktails at the 1872 Toujouse bar from the Galveston Historical Foundation.

Additionally, The Tremont House, Galveston, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel will host an adults-only Spirits & Spirits tour led by a local author, Kathleen Maca, ending with a prohibition cocktail inside the hotel’s pop-up speakeasy bar. Located in Galveston’s Strand District, The Tremont House, Galveston, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel is nearby shops, restaurants, museums, and galleries and is located near attractions such as Texas A&M, University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston Island Historic Pleasure Pier, Moody Gardens, and the Port of Galveston.