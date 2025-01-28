The Squire at Grand Canyon Transitions Into Holiday Inn Brand

TUSAYAN, Arizona—Delaware North announced it has finalized the transition of its Squire Resort at the Grand Canyon property to The Squire at Grand Canyon, a Holiday Inn Resort. This change marks its integration into the IHG Hotels & Resorts brand family.

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with IHG to enhance the total guest experience and expand opportunity for future travelers looking for the perfect homebase while exploring one of the world’s most iconic destinations, Grand Canyon National Park,” said Michael Darrow, general manager, The Squire at Grand Canyon, a Holiday Inn Resort. “We aim to ensure guests are met with the highest level of customer service and look forward to continuing to uphold this standard with the help of IHG.”

The Squire at Grand Canyon, a Holiday Inn Resort, is now one of three Delaware North properties within the IHG portfolio, joining Holiday Inn Estes Park in Colorado and Holiday Inn West Yellowstone in Montana.

Meredith Moore, vice president, global brand management, Holiday Inn, said, “We are thrilled to partner with longtime IHG owner Delaware North to introduce the Holiday Inn Resort brand to the Grand Canyon. This exciting addition marks IHG’s second property in the area. At Holiday Inn Resort, we pride ourselves on having something for the whole family, and we look forward to delivering unforgettable fun—right on your doorstep—with each stay.”

Delaware North’s Parks and Resorts division owns and operates properties in and adjacent to national parks and cultural attractions, as well as other lodging experiences. The Squire at Grand Canyon, a Holiday Inn Resort, is positioned just two minutes from the South Rim entrance of Grand Canyon National Park.

Made up of 322 rooms and a variety of dining options, The Squire at Grand Canyon, a Holiday Inn Resort, is home to both indoor and outdoor resort-style pools, a fully equipped fitness center, and a bowling and arcade area. Guests can eat breakfast at the Canyon Room, visit Squire Pub + Social, have dinners at Dessert Lounge & Grill, and eat poolside bites at Watchtower Pool & Patio.