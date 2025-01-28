Wyndham Shares Company-Wide Milestones From 2024

PARSIPPANY, New Jersey—Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is set for continued growth in 2025, following a year with multiple milestones. The company’s focus is on complementing the foundation of its economy and midscale brands with new upscale and lifestyle brands while implementing technology and digital capabilities for both hotel owners and guests.

“We navigated an unforgettable year in 2024, remaining steadfast in our ability to deliver for guests, owners, and shareholders. From welcoming our 25th brand and expanding into new markets to broadening our bench of aspirational hotels and generating new owner revenue streams via the industry’s best tech platform—2024’s successes have both Wyndham and our franchisees well positioned for the years ahead,” said Geoff Ballotti, president and CEO, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.

Wyndham saw global growth in 2024, adding a new brand, expanding its presence, and building on its footprint in segments like extended stay. The company:

Opened its first ECHO Suites Extended Stay by Wyndham hotels. Early locations are seeing daily occupancy rates as high as 80 percent within weeks of opening. ECHO now makes up 14 percent of the company’s development pipeline.

Expanded its offerings in the extended-stay segment with new upscale offerings, including the launch of WaterWalk Extended Stay by Wyndham, its 25th brand, and the introduction of Wyndham Residences in the United States.

Strengthened its portfolio in countries where it holds a presence, including the United Kingdom, India, Turkey, and Mexico, while introducing 12 of its brands into a combined 22 new markets. The company also announced an agreement to introduce its Microtel brand in India, targeting 40 open hotels by 2031.

Teamed up with sbe to introduce HQ Hotels & Residences, a new “smart lifestyle” brand affiliated with Registry Collection Hotels. Focused on dining, nightlife, and wellness, the brand will open its first hotel in Antigua this quarter: Hodges Bay Resort and Spa, a HQ Luxury Resort and Residences.

For technology, the company:

Introduced Wyndham Connect, helping hotels increase revenue and personalize guest experiences via AI-generated messaging, upsells, mobile check-in and check-out, mobile tipping, and more. Approximately 2,000 of the company’s hotels in North America are engaging with the tool and seeing incremental revenue as a result.

Refreshed its Wyndham Business platform, anchored by the new Wyndham Rewards Business, a B2B extension of Wyndham’s rewards program. Designed to simplify travel for businesses of all sizes, the program offers streamlined billing, membership upgrades, point management, and more.

Created new opportunities for its BOLD by Wyndham and Women Own the Room members—promoting industry mentorship via Accelerator Circle and third-party financing solutions via investment firm Lafayette Square. Together, BOLD and Women Own the Room have resulted in more than 100 deals with nearly 40 hotels now open.

For new initiatives and the guest experience, the company: