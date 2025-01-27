IHG Hotels & Resorts Grows Its Luxury & Lifestyle Portfolio

ATLANTA—IHG Hotels & Resorts (IHG) built momentum across its Luxury & Lifestyle portfolio. IHG’s six Luxury & Lifestyle brands represent 20 percent of its overall global pipeline, nearly double what it was just five years ago, and span more than 900 open and pipeline hotels, with over 260 of those in the Americas.

Leanne Harwood, SVP, managing director, Luxury & Lifestyle Brands Americas, IHG, said, “From exceptional brand debuts such as Regent Santa Monica Beach and three new U.S. in-pipeline Six Senses projects, to award-winning bars, restaurants, and design, IHG has made significant progress in elevating and growing our six renowned Luxury & Lifestyle brands across the Americas.”

Six Senses made its debut in the Americas region last year with the opening of Six Senses La Sagesse in Grenada. Its momentum continues with two recent U.S. signings, both of which are set to open in 2028—Six Senses Telluride and Six Senses Riverstone Estate. Six Senses joined IHG in 2019 and has 27 open hotels globally with another 43 in the pipeline.

Regent Hotels & Resorts recently returned to the Americas with the opening of Regent Santa Monica Beach. The property joins Regent Hong Kong, Carlton Cannes, a Regent Hotel, Regent Shanghai on the Bund, and Regent Phu Quoc, with Regent Jeddah and Regent Kyoto to opening soon.

With 226 open and 97 pipeline hotels globally, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, opened InterContinental Bellevue at the Avenue in the Pacific Northwest and InterContinental San Antonio in the South. New destinations for the brand in the Americas include InterContinental Presidente Monterrey and InterContinental Indianapolis, both poised to open in early 2025, as well as ensuing properties in Grenada, Turks & Caicos, and Orlando.

Vignette Collection, IHG’s Luxury & Lifestyle collection brand, has surpassed the halfway point in its initial aim to reach 100 open and pipeline hotels in 10 years. The brand debuted in the Americas in early 2023 with Yours Truly DC. Future openings in the Americas include the SOUMA Hotel Lima in Peru, Franciscana Hotel in Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula, and The Gwendolyn, located in Oregon’s Willamette Valley wine region. Global properties that recently opened their doors or will soon start welcoming guests include Shanghai Snow World Hotel, Ciel Tower in Dubai, and Noku Maldives.

Luxury lifestyle brand Kimpton continues its global growth, with 135 open or in pipeline hotels. The pioneering brand’s newest properties in the Americas include Kimpton Virgilio and Mas Olas Resort & Spa in Mexico, Kimpton Las Mercedes in the Dominican Republic, Kimpton Claret Hotel in Denver, and Kimpton Santo Hotel in San Antonio. As the brand continues its global expansion, upcoming destinations include Frankfurt, a third hotel in New York City, Marbella, The Algarve in Portugal, Kuala Lumpur, Riyadh, Hawaii, Orlando, Monterrey, and Turks & Caicos, among others.

Hotel Indigo currently stands as the second largest brand within IHG’s Luxury & Lifestyle portfolio with 162 properties open across more than 25 countries and a pipeline of 128 hotels. In 2024, the brand expanded its stay offerings in the lifestyle segment and opened its first Caribbean hotel in Grand Cayman while also introducing new resort properties in Bintan Lagoi Beach in Indonesia and Lugu Lake in China. New openings will include Barbados, Playa del Carmen, Tulum, Turks & Caico,s and St. Kitts.

Personnel Growth

IHG continues to grow its Luxury & Lifestyle team with leaders and experts across its six segment brands, most recently naming Raj Khubchandani as its new vice president of hotel operations, Luxury & Lifestyle Brands, for the Americas region. Khubchandani joins IHG with segment experience, holding roles ranging from general manager to senior corporate positions across a global hotel companies and brands.

Performance

IHG invests in its enterprise platform and the IHG Hotels & Resorts master brand, boosting its commercial engine. Its IHG One Rewards loyalty program now accounts for nearly 70 percent of room nights in the Americas alone. IHG’s partnerships continue to reward guests with access to experiences, including the U.S. Open Tennis Championships and Major League Soccer matches.