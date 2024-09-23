FLORENCE, South Carolina—Raines partnered with the City of York, South Carolina, to accelerate the economic expansion of York’s downtown. The agreed-upon economic development project will introduce a lodging market to the area. This will boost future economic growth and job creation and increase tourism in the region.

“The City of York is excited about this substantial investment downtown, which aligns with the community’s continued progress, optimism, and opportunities,” said Dalton Pierce, city manager, City of York. “We are grateful for the hard work and collaboration that occurred between the City’s staff, City Council, York County Economic Development, York County Council, our York Delegation, which is comprised of State Representatives and Senators, York School District 1, and many stakeholders throughout downtown, which all came together to achieve this economic development goal here in the City of York. We look forward to this project beginning soon and continuing to enhance and elevate our charmful downtown area in the City of York.”

Downtown York’s first hotel will be a 97-room Hampton Inn & Suites located on South Congress Street in the historic district, where there is a selection of shops, restaurants, and events for both locals and tourists. The building’s exterior will be designed by ODA Architecture to align with the architectural guidelines of the downtown’s historic district. The property will also include expanded meeting spaces designed to host a range of events, providing the community with opportunities for gatherings and collaboration.

“Hotels do more than provide lodging,” said David Tart, managing partner of Raines. “They create new opportunities for local communities by driving tourism, creating jobs, and spurring business growth. This commitment to community impact is central to all our projects, as we believe that our success is intertwined with the well-being of the communities we serve.”

With over 35 years in the lodging industry, Raines aims to revitalize communities through hospitality. An example is Hotel Florence, Tapestry Collection in Florence, South Carolina. Positioned in downtown Florence and developed in partnership with community leaders, the hotel has become part of the community, driving tourism, job creation, and new business ventures.

“Bringing this project to life was a true team effort, and we owe our success to our dedicated community partners,” said Grey Raines, managing partner of Raines. “We are deeply thankful to the City of York, as well as county and state officials, for their vital support. A special thanks goes to our local partner, Trip McGarity, whose efforts were instrumental, and to our investor group for their confidence in this vision. The future is bright for the City of York and the greater Western York County.”

Owned by York Hotel Group, LLC, and to be managed by Raines, Hampton Inn & Suites – York, South Carolina, is scheduled to open between late 2025 and early 2026.