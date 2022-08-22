The Leta Hotel Joins Tapestry Collection by Hilton

SANTA BARBARA, California—The Leta Hotel in Santa Barbara is now a Tapestry Collection by Hilton hotel. Earlier this year, AWH Partners purchased the property with Spire Hospitality as the new management company. The historic hotel underwent an investment to refresh the guest experience.

The 158-room Leta Hotel is located in Goleta. Local art, music, food, and wine come together on property, and the hotel has 6,000 square feet of meeting space, welcoming locals and out-of-town guests alike for meetings and events.

“We are thrilled to be the first Spire property to join the Tapestry Collection by Hilton brand,” said Barry Dorsey, general manager of The Leta Hotel. “As part of Tapestry Collection, The Leta is more visible to travelers looking for a unique property with a highly accessible and lively beach community to immerse themselves during their stay.”

Spire Hospitality operates 30 hotels and resorts including The Grove Resort and Water Park in Winter Garden, Florida; Villa Florence Hotel in San Francisco; Topnotch Resort in Stowe, Vermont; High Peaks Resort in Lake Placid, New York; and other properties throughout the country.

Tapestry Collection by Hilton is a portfolio of more than 80 hotels. While each property is different, every Tapestry Collection property is united by the Hilton name and the Hilton Honors loyalty program.