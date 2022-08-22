MCLEAN, Virginia—Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts announced a partnership with skincare brand Aesop. Select formulations, available in Aesop aromas, will now be the in-room toiletries for Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts worldwide. This collaboration marks the first and only global hospitality brand with which Aesop has partnered to provide its product at this scale.

“This new partnership is an exciting moment for our luxury portfolio and represents Waldorf Astoria’s and Hilton’s ongoing commitment to offering exceptional amenities to loyal guests. As we reinvigorate our amenities around the world, aligning with Aesop’s global recognition and reputation as an industry leader is a testament to the product quality, appealing aromas, and intuitive customer experience it has shown over the years,” said Dino Michael, senior vice president and global luxury head, Hilton.

The partnership marks the shift from travel-size toiletries for the Waldorf Astoria brand as part of Hilton’s ongoing commitment to reduce its environmental impact. As part of this collaboration with Aesop, Waldorf Astoria properties around the world will offer full-size in-room toiletries in 500-milliliter formats made from 97 percent post-consumer recycled plastic. The products will be the same formulations that are available to consumers at Aesop’s retail stores.

The Aesop amenities will be a part of the growth of the Waldorf Astoria brand and will be placed in new hotels as well as in existing landmark properties in Versailles, Maldives, Edinburgh, Las Vegas, and Amsterdam over the next year.

Suzanne Santos, chief customer officer, Aesop, said, “The launch of Waldorf Astoria and Aesop’s partnership centers on a belief that uncompromising decisions are made in the name of customers, as we continue to prioritize opportunities to offer sustainable and clean products to guests.”

Aiming to create products that optimize and support the skin’s health, Aesop’s focus has always been on the contents of the jar. The idea is to launch fewer but better products, ignoring industry trends to instead focus on creating formulations that serve a purpose. To formulate its products, the company investigates to source ingredients with safety and efficacy. Its approach relies on doses of botanical extracts and laboratory-made ingredients alike.