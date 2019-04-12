The InterContinental San Francisco Undergoes Renovation

SAN FRANCISCO—Two Bay Area-based design firms, BraytonHughes Design Studios and EDG Design, have updated design for the InterContinental San Francisco, the South of Market San Francisco high-rise hotel.

Targeted for completion in Fall 2019, the renovation will include a refreshed cosmopolitan design inspired by the hotel’s vibrant location and city history. BraytonHughes was responsible for re-imagining the hotel’s guestrooms, corridors, and meeting and event spaces while EDG Design was responsible for re-designing the lobby, arrival, and restaurant and bar spaces.

“This redesign comes at an important time for San Francisco and its many travelers,” said Peter Koehler, general manager of InterContinental San Francisco. “We host guests who attend meetings, explore the city, and dine in our world-class restaurants. The InterContinental San Francisco will continue to be a destination that exceeds the standard for modern luxury.”

BraytonHughes Design Studios was behind the interior design of the hotel when it opened 11 years ago. The goal of this most recent update was to create a timeless cosmopolitan look, transforming the hotel to an even higher state of modern elegance and luxury in accordance with the BraytonHughes’ philosophy of “total design”—encompassing space, interior architecture, furniture, art, and decorative objects.

The design brings a residential quality to the guestrooms. The refresh introduces a new color palette and a tailored style in the carpet, the upholstery, and the modern textile wall coverings in the guestrooms. The pinstripes in the gray carpet call to mind a modern, finely tailored suit, a theme carried throughout the rooms with suit-like buttons on the bed skirts outlined with striping of International Orange, the official color of the Golden Gate Bridge. Each floor of the meeting and event spaces is lined with art and custom transit maps from a significant year in San Francisco history, including the 1915 Panama-Pacific World’s Fair and the 1967 Summer of Love.

“We’re privileged to work on projects around the world, but we’re particularly honored to be part of this project in our home town of San Francisco,” said Kiko Singh, principal of BraytonHughes Design Studios. “We take pride in creating spaces that convey a unique sense of place. For the InterContinental San Francisco, the goal of BraytonHughes and EDG was to create a distinctive design that imbues every corner of the hotel with a touch of San Francisco.”

“It’s an exciting time to design in the Bay Area,” said Jennifer Johanson, EDG president and CEO. “The convergence of culture, tech, and capital has made San Francisco a global beacon of innovation. The spaces that catalyze and support this cutting-edge thinking must follow suit.”

“Our goal was to create inspiring, flexible, and functional spaces that blur the line between work and play,” Johanson added. “Big ideas, creatives, and risk takers are what make San Francisco a global beacon for technology. Our design for the restaurant and bar reflects this—it’s where cultures converge and cutting-edge thinking takes place.”