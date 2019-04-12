Park Inn and Radisson RED Guestrooms Get New Looks

MIAMI—Radisson Hotel Group announced during this week’s Americas Business Conference in Miami the all-new look and feel of Park Inn by Radisson while also unveiling a concept of the next generation guestroom design for the Radisson RED brand in the Americas.

Park Inn by Radisson Prototype

The new contemporary design of the Park Inn by Radisson prototype model room is targeted at the upper midscale market to provide comfort while maximizing space within a compact footprint. Each room highlights the core essential brand pillars: connected, positive and contemporary. The design scheme throughout each hotel also aims to lift the mood of every guest—from leisure to business travelers.

“We are thrilled to unveil the latest room design prototype here in Miami to our owners and franchisees,” said John M. Kidd, chief executive officer and chief operating officer, Radisson Hospitality, Inc. “Over the past few years we have had strong traction with the brand in Latin America and Europe. Backed by our new design prototype and strong development momentum, we hope to leverage this success and bring renewed energy and growth for Park Inn by Radisson throughout the Americas.”

“We are passionate about discovering ways to provide a unique stay at our hotels in order to cater to the desires of our guests not only in the here and now, but also into the future,” said Phil Malcolm, vice president, technical services, Radisson Hotel Group. “The light use of color within our Park Inn by Radisson prototype model room is used to highlight key moments and enhance the positive and inviting atmosphere.”

Radisson RED Guestroom Design Concept

During the conference, the company also unveiled a concept of the next generation guestroom design for the Radisson RED brand in the Americas. The room has a contemporary and edgy design for primarily urban markets. Radisson RED offers a relaxed and casual environment featuring its brand passion for music, art, and fashion.

“Since opening our first RED in Minneapolis in late 2016, we have learned a lot, both operationally and from our guests,” added Malcolm. “Our latest design concept reflects the continued evolution of RED while staying true to its core pillars.”

Radisson RED currently has three hotels open and four hotels in development throughout the Americas. The brand opened its first Americas hotel in Minneapolis, followed by openings in Campinas, Brazil, and Portland, Ore. Radisson RED has two hotels set to open in Miami, along with a hotel signing in Plano, Texas. Radisson RED Miraflores is scheduled to open Summer 2019. There are also locations in Brussels, Cape Town, and Glasgow.