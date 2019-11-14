Seattle, Wash. — National hotel management, investment, and development company The Hotel Group has added the TownePlace Suites by Marriott Ellensburg, Washington, to its growing portfolio. The property broke ground this week and is scheduled to open in February 2021.

The Hotel Group and Hogback Development are partnering on Ellensburg’s first Marriott-branded hotel. This extended-stay, 107-room, all-suite hotel will offer full kitchens and contemporary design with warm colors and upgraded wood features as well as elevated amenities such as Container Store Elfa closets and Weber grills and spices.

Ellensburg is strategically located in Central Washington State, approximately 110 miles east of Seattle and 175 miles west of Spokane. The city has proactively pursued investments over the last several years, which has led to unprecedented growth.

“As a qualified opportunity zone project, we expect the TownePlace Suites to help spur economic development and create job growth in the greater Ellensburg area,” said Douglas Dreher, the CEO and president of The Hotel Group. “We are thrilled to be partnering with Hogback Development on our second hotel and look forward to more in the future. Our hotel’s location is the perfect place for business and leisure travelers, and we look forward to delivering our vision of Inspired Hospitality Greatness to the greater Ellensburg area.”

The TownePlace Suites by Marriott is located at the intersection of Opportunity Street and West Uptanum Road on a three-acre site visible from Interstate 90 and close to Central Washington University. There is a mix of restaurants and retail businesses within a short distance of the property leading into down Ellensburg Main Street.