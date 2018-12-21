LAS VEGAS—The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas has completed the remodel of its guestrooms and suites. The multi-year redevelopment of the resort includes technology advancements, a premium WiFi network, and more, with continued developments into 2019.

Completion of Room Remodel

In 2018, The Cosmopolitan completed the remodel of its 3,033 guestrooms, designed in partnership with New York-based Virserius Studios. The full remodel of both The Chelsea and Boulevard Tower results in a new experience for guests, including modern artwork, clean textiles, statement wall coverings, improved lighting, user-friendly technology, and a more energy-conscious design.

The Terrace rooms (i.e., Terrace Studio, Terrace One Bedroom, Terrace Suite) incorporate jewel tones, gold touches, and handcrafted patterns. The Terrace Room layout, reworked during the renovation process, now creates more distinct and functional living, dining, work, and bedroom areas.

The Wraparound Terrace Suites and City Rooms & Suites emulate the residential feel of an urban penthouse, with neutral colors with bright accents. Eye-catching details include reflective finishes enhanced by lighting and plush fabrics enriched with playful patterns.

The newly redesigned Reception Suite is a 1,050-square-foot space with substantial seating options that can be reconfigured to a guest’s preference. Highlights include a wet bar for entertaining, ample meeting space, and dining options.

Additionally, all rooms are equipped with tablets that allow guests to book restaurant and spa reservations, purchase show tickets, order room service, schedule wake-up calls, access thousands of e-newspapers and magazines, and include automated lighting and temperature adjustments.

Technology Advancements

This year, The Cosmopolitan made several technological upgrades including a new network boasting the fastest WiFi on the Strip and innovations to Rose, the resort’s resident chatbot.

The Cosmopolitan launched its new and improved WiFi network, offering complimentary, premium WiFi access to all hotel and non-hotel guests. The new system will provide the fastest network available on the Strip to hotel guests, with nearly unlimited download speeds in excess of 100mbps.

Rose, the property’s SMS-based chatbot, is now an AI and Natural Language Processing-based bot to fulfill more unique requests and understand context when communicating with guests. New this month, Rose will offer additional tour experiences to guide guests in their exploration of the resort from off-the-menu items and nightlife recommendations to a full “24-Hours at The Cosmopolitan” itinerary.

In addition to Rose’s current library of features, the bot can now assist guests with checkout. Through The Cosmopolitan’s partnership with MyCheck, using MyCheck’s direct integration to their PMS, guests can now ask Rose to check them out of their room using the credit card on file for any pending charges without having to visit the front desk.

Complimentary Hotel Guest Parking

Beginning in 2019, hotel guests will receive complimentary self and valet parking inclusive of The Cosmopolitan’s $39 resort fee. Las Vegas locals will continue to receive the first hour of parking free of charge.

Private Jet

This year, the resort will offer private jet service for its elite casino clientele. The Gulfstream jet has a layout for up to 16 guests, including premium leather, lay-flat lounge chairs, workspace, and sleeping accommodations. In-flight menus will offer items from The Cosmopolitan’s Restaurant Collection, curated by the resort’s Executive Chef Bryan Fyler, alongside an extensive wine, champagne, and cocktail selection. Additional in-flight amenities include high-speed WiFi and a range of entertainment options from e-magazines and newspapers to the latest blockbuster movies.