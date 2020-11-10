The Cloudveil to Open in Jackson, Wyoming, in Spring 2021

Jackson, Wyoming — The Cloudveil, an Autograph Collection hotel, is set to open in the spring of 2021 on Jackson’s historic Town Square. Located at the gateway to the Grand Teton National Park, one hour south of Yellowstone National Park, and in the center of the town’s boutique shops, restaurants, galleries, and more, The Cloudveil aims to capture a sense of place and offer a modern sanctuary inspired by the organic elements of its locale.

The Cloudveil, whose name is a nod to the Cloudveil Dome within the Teton Range, will have 100 guestrooms and suites; a bistro-style restaurant and bar; a rooftop terrace overlooking Jackson’s Town Square and Snow King Mountain; an outdoor pool and garden; a fitness center; and 7,500 square feet of indoor-outdoor meeting and event space with fireplaces, fire pits, and views of the surrounding destination.

“As we dreamt up this concept, we have understood the importance of this location to our community and to our guests and we’ve taken this responsibility into every decision and every detail we have made,” explained Jamie Yarrow of Crystal Creek Capital. “We want The Cloudveil to reflect and tell the stories of the amazing people and the physical beauty that make Jackson so special. Our goal is to bring elements of the outdoors in, which you’ll see reflected in our lobby and guestrooms, to connect guests with Jackson’s rich heritage while giving locals a new spot to call home for years to come.”

Designed by interior designers TruexCullins and architectural firms CLB and the IBI Group, the hotel includes distressed finishes balanced with polished surfaces; textured oil paintings alongside crisp photography; and large swashes of bright saturated colors grounded by warm, earthy tones. Leveraging raw, natural materials to create a connection to the local landscape, the lobby will have an open layout with modern wood and stone finishes, custom ambient lighting, and natural textures throughout. With a three-story rock wall and oversized wood-burning fireplace anchored by a three-thousand-pound boulder front desk, the lobby will also serve as a place for social gathering and workspace. The Cloudveil’s guestrooms and suites will offer a warm, neutral palette—reflective of the hotel’s surrounding mountains and parks—and adorned with custom wood and leather furnishings, a fireplace, and mountain-inspired artwork from Jackson Hole natives.

Restaurateur Gavin Fine of Fine Dining Restaurant Group will helm all of the culinary offerings at the hotel, bringing a casual, refined bistro menu and an expansive raw bar to Jackson’s Town Square where guests and locals can expect European-style outdoor dining amidst the area’s iconic mountain vistas. The Cloudveil’s open-air rooftop terrace will offer ongoing community programming such as daybreak yoga and meditation, live music, and stargazing. The Cloudveil will offer curated itineraries and excursions through local partners including hiking in the Tetons, fly fishing on the Snake River, whitewater rafting, kayaking, mountain biking, skiing, boarding, snowshoeing, and beyond.

