Valencia Hotel Group Breaks Ground on Caravan Court

HOUSTON, Texas—Valencia Hotel Group announced that construction is underway for the development of Caravan Court, the eighth property in the Valencia Hotel Collection, set to debut in Arlington, Texas in 2026. With 145 rooms and seven suites, Caravan Court will be a reinvention of the classic motor court hotel. Valencia Hotel Group, in partnership with Sam Mahrouq and Walid Joulani of Division Hotel Management LLC, will build the Caravan Court property on the site of the former Caravan Motel and Dollar Car Sales.

“Caravan Court is a venture like no other for Valencia Hotel Group, exemplifying our expansion throughout Texas and marking our first property in Arlington,” said Roy Kretschmer, chief operations officer of Valencia Hotel Group. “We are excited to contribute to the revitalization of Division Street and look forward to becoming an integral part of the community, providing both economic benefits and a vibrant hotspot for visitors and locals alike.”

Inspired by the art, architecture, and automotive design of the 1960s era, Caravan Court will have a design that pays homage to the mid-century era, including the preservation of the Caravan Motor Hotel sign that currently sits on the property. Amenities will include approximately 5,000 square feet of meeting space, a restaurant offering a mid-century Americana menu, and multiple bars, including a rooftop bar overlooking Division Street and the sports complex, a martini bar, and a poolside bar and restaurant.

Situated near the Sports and Entertainment District, Caravan Court will be a destination for visitors traveling to Six Flags Over Texas, a game or concert at AT&T Stadium and Globe Life Field, or an event at Texas Live! Additional Caravan Court amenities will include valet parking, shuttle service within a 5-mile radius, room service, and poolside cabanas.

Valencia Hotel Group and Division Hotel Management have worked closely with the Arlington City Council to bring this project to life. The development of Caravan Court is projected to generate economic impact over the next 15 years, benefiting the local community through increased tax revenues and job creation. As part of the Division Corridor Plan, the project aims to attract new restaurants, shops, and entertainment venues.

The groundbreaking on Caravan Court comes shortly after Valencia Hotel Group announced its largest equity raise to date, acquiring Cavalry Court and The George in College Station, and establishing majority interest in all hotels within its management portfolio.