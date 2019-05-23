The Castell Project Opens Nominations for First Annual Castell Award

ATLANTA—Castell Project, Inc., a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to accelerating the careers of women professionals in the hospitality industry, today opened nominations for the first annual Castell Award recognizing a woman leader in the hospitality investment arena.

“The work we are doing to assist women to secure one in every three leadership seats in the hospitality industry would not be possible without the powerful females already making a difference in our industry,” said Peggy Berg, president, Castell Project, Inc. “There is a plethora of these deserving leaders, and we anxiously await learning about the impacted they are having on coworkers, female and male, and how they are shifting the culture within their organizations. We look forward to sharing these stories to inspire other women as they find their own paths to success.”

The inaugural Castell Award winner will represent one or more of the following characteristics:

Advertisement

Change-maker: Leads strategic improvement programs for their organization Trailblazer: Opens new paths in the industry Gender Equity Champion: Creates opportunities for women Principled Professional: Demonstrates ethical business conduct within their organization and the industry

The Castell Award will be presented at this year’s Lodging Conference held in Phoenix, Ariz., from September 23-26, 2019, at the JW Marriot Desert Ridge Resort. The winner will receive a handcrafted award designed by artist Brad McCollum representing the numerous levels women overcome to succeed.

Deadline for submissions is July 1, 2019.