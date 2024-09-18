Extended Stay America Premier Suites – Harrisonburg Opens

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina—Extended Stay America announced the opening of the Extended Stay America Premier Suites – Harrisonburg, located in Rockingham, Virginia. The property was developed and will be managed by the owner, KARA Hospitality.

The four-story, 92-room newly constructed Extended Stay America Premier Suites – Harrisonburg has WiFi, breakfast, cable, a 24-hour fitness room, onsite guest laundry, a dedicated pet area, a grill and picnic area, and Extended Stay America Premier Suites’ signature lobby with additional vending options. All suites include kitchens with full-size refrigerators, microwaves, stovetops, cookware, utensils, and dishes, as well as signature bedding, a recliner, and a workspace.

“We are excited to welcome Extended Stay America Premier Suites to the vibrant Harrisonburg community. This opening marks the third Extended Stay America Premier Suites newly constructed property by KARA Hospitality. We are confident that KARA Hospitality’s experience in providing long-term hotel accommodations will make this property a top choice for both business and leisure travelers to the area,” said Mark Williams, managing director, franchise development, Extended Stay America. “As the extended stay segment leader, we are committed to the growth of Extended Stay America through franchising and look forward to collaborating with KARA Hospitality on future development.”

“We are thrilled to unveil Extended Stay America Premier Suites – Harrisonburg, offering a harmonious blend of comfort, convenience and personalized service,” said Mitesh Amin, managing partner, KARA Hospitality. “With its strategic location and array of amenities, we look forward to welcoming extended stay guests and providing them an unforgettable stay experience.”

The hotel is located near local landmarks, including Sentara RMH Medical Center and Sentara RMH Funkhouser Women’s Center, as well as James Madison University Bridgeforth Stadium, Atlantic Union Bank Center, Massanutten Four Season Resort & Waterpark, Packaging Corporation of America, Sysco, Merck & Co., and the forthcoming BUC-EE’S travel center.

In addition to the Harrisonburg property, KARA Hospitality also developed Extended Stay America Premier Suites hotels in Colonial Heights and Fredericksburg, Virginia. They have broken ground on a new Premier Suites hotel in Charlottesville, Virginia, which is anticipated to open in 2025.