Improve Hotel Security with These Four Tips

With COVID-19 restrictions beginning to lift globally, most hotels may soon have long-awaited full openings of dining, event, and common areas if no new variants crop up and cause infection rates to climb once again. Plans to open and create more welcoming environments and greater stay experiences for guests will help to increase hotel occupancy rates worldwide. Although higher occupancy means greater hotel profitability, busier lobbies and floors also create more opportunities for insider and outsider security threats and breaches that can negatively impact profitability. The ideal time is now to conduct a complete review of all security measures in place at hotel properties to provide safer and more secure guest experiences.

A comprehensive hotel master security plan is crucial to ensure that employees and guests are protected from theft, data breaches, vandalism, and bodily harm. A master security plan requires careful coordination, collaboration, and communication of all security initiatives and protocols for all employees. The master security plan also needs regular review, auditing, and amending when necessary. Scheduling and conducting security reviews monthly, quarterly, or semi-annually offers the potential for more timely preventative solutions to reduce hotel security incidents.

To help prevent hotel security incidents and to maximize employee roles in assisting guests during emergencies, include these four tips in a hotel security plan audit: