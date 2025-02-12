Sonesta Signs 23 New Franchise Agreements Across Nine Brands

NEWTON, Massachusetts—Sonesta International Hotels Corporation announced the execution of 23 new franchise agreements during the fourth quarter of 2024, representing growth at nine of the company’s 13 brands.

“With 23 franchise agreements executed in Q4, Sonesta maintains strong momentum in expanding awareness and building valuable relationships with owners across the country,” said Keith Pierce, executive vice president and president of franchise and development, Sonesta. “Our commitment to a franchisee-friendly approach continues to drive growth and create opportunities for success in key markets.”

Sonesta’s growth expands its footprint across the United States with 71 executed franchised agreements in 2024. This is supported by a responsive model for owners seeking to grow the performance of and guest experience at their hotels.

The 23 franchised hotels agreements in the last quarter are distributed across nine of Sonesta’s brands, including Sonesta ES Suites (5), Sonesta Essential Hotels (5), Americas Best Value Inn by Sonesta (4), Sonesta Simply Suites (4), Sonesta Select Hotels (1), Sonesta Hotels, Resorts & Cruises (1), Red Lion Hotel, Inn & Suites (1), Signature Inn by Sonesta (1), and The James Hotels (1).

“Sonesta remains dedicated to delivering tailored solutions that set our franchisees up for long-term success,” said Brian Quinn, chief development officer, Sonesta. “Our diverse brand portfolio and strategic fast, friendly, and flexible approach benefits owners by streamlining the time from application to execution to opening.”

Sonesta offers owners options across the upper upscale, lifestyle, upscale, midscale, extended-stay, and premium economy segments.