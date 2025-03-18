ATLANTA—After 36 years of hosting one of the hospitality industry’s gatherings, the Hunter Hotel Investment Conference (HUNTER) announced plans to move to a new venue following a 17-year partnership with the Atlanta Marriott Marquis. Starting in 2026, the annual event will be held at the Signia by Hilton Atlanta, marking the conference’s growth and its commitment to providing attendees with an exceptional experience.

Lee Hunter, chairman, announced during HUNTER’s opening remarks, highlighting the event’s growth and evolution. Known for fostering an environment where industry leaders connect, forge partnerships, and close deals, the conference has established itself as a cornerstone of advancement in the hotel investment sector.

“Over the past three decades, the Hunter Hotel Investment Conference has established itself as a trusted platform for meaningful industry discussions and transactions,” said Hunter. “We are deeply grateful to the Atlanta Marriott Marquis, which has been an exceptional host and partner, offering a welcoming and dynamic setting for our event for nearly 20 years. Looking ahead, our move to the Signia by Hilton Atlanta allows us to grow alongside our attendees while preserving the unique, close-knit atmosphere that makes our event so special.”

Opened in 2024, the Signia by Hilton Atlanta is a venue located in downtown. This property has new facilities, accommodations, and accessibility, making it a hub for conference attendees. Its proximity to landmarks—including the Georgia World Congress Center, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and State Farm Arena—provides opportunities for collaboration and growth as the conference evolves year after year. Additionally, attendees will enjoy nearby dining and entertainment options, along with developments transforming the downtown area—most notably the $5 billion mixed-use project known as Centennial Yards, which is revitalizing the former Gulch area.

Advertisement

“We are delighted to welcome the Hunter Hotel Investment Conference to the beautiful Signia by Hilton Atlanta beginning next year,” said Danny Hughes, president, Americas, Hilton. “Signia is renowned for offering the world’s best meetings and events spaces, a vibrant atmosphere, exceptional amenities, and personalized service tailored to each guest. As an economic catalyst and a beacon of unparalleled hospitality in the heart of downtown Atlanta, Signia is the ideal venue for HUNTER. We are honored to be the new home for this important conference that is at the center of our industry’s growth and development each year.”

The 2026 conference is scheduled to take place from March 16-18, marking the start of a new era for the event.