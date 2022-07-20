HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—Each of the four world regions showed a year-over-year decline in hotel pipeline activity at the end of the second quarter, according to June 2022 data from STR. The following data is from June 2022, with percent changes in comparison with June 2021:

Europe

In Construction: 207,315 rooms (down 12.6 percent)

Final Planning: 150,164 rooms (down 15.2 percent)

Planning: 163,380 rooms (up 10.6 percent)

Total Under Contract: 520,859 (down 7.4 percent)

Germany (40,729) and the United Kingdom (28,612) lead Europe in total rooms in construction.

Asia Pacific

In Construction: 486,412 rooms (up 2.1 percent)

Final Planning: 128,808 rooms (down 29.0 percent)

Planning: 302,499 rooms (up 11.5 percent)

Total Under Contract: 917,719 rooms (down 1.2 percent)

Among countries in the region, China has the most rooms in construction (308,062), followed by Vietnam (31,161).

Middle East & Africa

In Construction: 127,397 rooms (down 6.2 percent)

Final Planning: 37,143 rooms (down 18.0 percent)

Planning: 73,096 rooms (up 26.1 percent)

Total Under Contract: 237,636 (down 0.6 percent)

Saudi Arabia (37,654) and the United Arab Emirates (31,671) lead in construction activity.

Americas

In Construction: 202,250 rooms (down 16.9 percent)

Final Planning: 208,583 rooms (down 14.4 percent)

Planning: 328,944 rooms (up 10.4 percent)

Total Under Contract: 739,777 (down 5.8 percent)

The United States holds the majority of rooms in construction in the region. After the United States, Mexico (14,909) and Canada (7,232) have the highest number of rooms in construction in the region.