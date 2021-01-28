HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—In the third full week of January, U.S. weekly hotel occupancy remained flat from the previous week, according to STR’s latest data for the week of January 17-23, 2021.

Occupancy for the week of January 17-23, 2021, declined 30.6 percent year over year to a level of 40 percent—down slightly from 40.1 percent the week prior. Average daily rate (ADR) dropped 28.1 percent year over year to $90.13, and revenue per available room (RevPAR) fell 50.1 percent year over year to $36.07.

U.S. Hotel Industry Performance Jan. 17-23, 2021 vs. Jan. 19-25, 2020 Occupancy: 40.0% (-30.6%)

ADR: $90.13 (-28.1%)

RevPAR: $36.07 (-50.1%)

Aggregate data for the Top 25 Markets showed lower occupancy (38.8 percent) but higher ADR ($97.60) than all other markets for the week of January 17-23, 2021.

Thanks to a small lift from the presidential inauguration, the Washington, D.C.-Maryland-Virginia market reported the highest occupancy level among the Top 25 Markets—57.6 percent.

Top 25 Markets with the lowest occupancy levels for the week included Oahu Island, Hawaii (21.7 percent), and San Francisco/San Mateo, California (27.8 percent).

