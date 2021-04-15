HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee — The U.S. hotel industry posted its highest demand and occupancy levels since the beginning of the pandemic, according to STR‘s latest data through April 10, 2021.

U.S. Hotel Industry Performance April 4-10, 2021: Occupancy: 59.7%

ADR: $112.22

RevPAR: $66.99

Reflecting the country’s almost 2-point improvement in occupancy from the previous week, more than 50 percent of properties posted a weekly occupancy above 60 percent. Additional insights are available in STR’s Market Recovery Monitor.

Among the Top 25 Markets, Tampa (83.7 percent) and Miami (74.1 percent) experienced the highest occupancy levels. The lowest occupancy levels of the Top 25 Markets came in Minneapolis (40.0 percent) and Boston (40.7 percent).

Aggregate data for the Top 25 Markets showed slightly lower occupancy (57.5 percent) but higher ADR ($119.86) than all other markets.