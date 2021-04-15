Caption by Hyatt Announces First Hotel in Memphis

CHICAGO — Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced that a Hyatt affiliate has entered into a joint venture agreement with Carlisle LLC for a Caption by Hyatt hotel in Memphis, Tenn. The Caption by Hyatt brand is grounded in a commitment to caring for people and place and creating connections between them.

“We’re excited to bring the Caption by Hyatt brand to Memphis, a brand that is truly committed to embracing the evolving needs of today’s traveler. We are confident this hotel will deliver on creating a welcoming space where both travelers and locals can hang out, be themselves, and feel connected to the community,” said Crystal Vinisse Thomas, Hyatt’s global brand leader, lifestyle and luxury brands. “Hyatt is committed to growing in places that matter most to our guests, World of Hyatt members, and owners, and with the Caption by Hyatt brand, we have the opportunity to expand our footprint in a way that reflects the brand’s commitment to being truly of the community — not just in it. At Caption by Hyatt hotels, the people make the place, and we’re excited to see that come to life in Memphis.”

Located at One Beale Street and adjacent Hyatt Centric Memphis Beale Street, which is set to open on April 15, Caption by Hyatt Memphis is expected to debut in 2022 and will be integrated into the historic main building of Wm. C Ellis & Sons Ironworks and Machine Shop, one of the earliest and longest running businesses in Memphis. The historic building will house the hotel’s ground and second floors, and a new 136-guestroom tower will rise above offering guests views of the Mississippi River and city skyline.

The Caption by Hyatt brand’s signature marquee will adorn the hotel’s dual entrances, leading avid travelers and locals into the all-day, multi-functional lounge space, Talk Shop. The double height lounge will be enveloped by the historic building’s original heavy timber framing, decorative brick walls, archways, and clerestory windows. At Caption by Hyatt Memphis, Talk Shop will include an expansive patio and double height beer garden that will be incorporated into the building’s historic, decorative façade on Front Street — with locally driven tap beer offerings that will showcase the best beverages of the region, open fire-pits, exposed brick, and existing metal work, Caption by Hyatt Memphis will have a neighborhood feel. Caption by Hyatt Memphis will work with Memphis-area purveyors and suppliers, making every effort to support local and minority-owned businesses whenever possible.

“Carlisle is deeply rooted in the local Memphis community, and our properties reflect those roots. Just like our soon to open Hyatt Centric Memphis Beale Street, the Caption by Hyatt brand is aligned with our vision to truly make Memphis a world class destination for business and leisure travelers, as well as residents,” said senior vice president of development and asset management Stephen Kallaher of Carlisle LLC. “We couldn’t be more thrilled to collaborate again with Hyatt to introduce the Caption by Hyatt brand to Downtown Memphis and we look forward to providing guests and locals with authentic, fresh experiences and new opportunities for meaningful connections.