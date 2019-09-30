STR: U.S. Hotel Results for Week Ending September 21

The U.S. hotel industry reported positive year-over-year results in the three key performance metrics during the week of September 15-21, 2019, according to data from STR.

In comparison with the week of September 16-22, 2018, the industry recorded the following:

• Occupancy: +2.1 percent to 71.3 percent

• Average daily rate (ADR): +4.8 percent to $134.70

• Revenue per available room (RevPAR): +7.0 percent to $96.04

STR analysts attribute significant growth in many markets to the Yom Kippur calendar shift. The comparable time period last year covered Yom Kippur and lowered results for the entire week.

Among the Top 25 Markets, Boston, Massachusetts, posted the largest year-over-year jump in RevPAR (+26.6 percent to $209.42), due primarily to the second-highest rise in ADR (+17.7 percent to $242.33).

Norfolk/Virginia Beach, Virginia, experienced the largest increase in occupancy (+17.7 percent to 66.1 percent).

Houston, Texas, saw the only other double-digit lift in occupancy (+10.0 percent to 67.1 percent).

San Francisco/San Mateo, California, posted the largest increase in ADR (+19.6 percent to 300.54).

Overall, 22 of the Top 25 Markets registered RevPAR growth for the week. Ten of those markets posted a double-digit gain in the metric.

Seattle, Washington, reported the largest decrease in RevPAR (-2.2 percent to $154.45) because of the steepest drop in ADR (-2.9 percent to $181.08).

Detroit, Michigan, saw the largest decline in occupancy (-4.4 percent to 73.1 percent).

