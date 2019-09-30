Rockville, Md. – Choice Hotels International has announced the opening of the nation’s 400th Sleep Inn hotel in Spokane, Washington. The debut, which also marks the 20th Sleep Inn and MainStay Suites dual-brand hotel, continues to drive Choice’s western expansion.

The Sleep Inn and MainStay Suites Spokane Airport is located near Interstate 90, providing access to downtown shopping and dining. The hotel also provides convenient access to Gonzaga University and the Spokane Convention Center, as well as the Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture, local wineries, and outdoor activities.

The Sleep Inn and MainStay Suites Spokane Airport offers amenities like an indoor heated pool, full bar, 24/7 marketplace, and complimentary airport shuttle service. All Sleep Inn-MainStay Suites dual-brand properties include complimentary hot breakfast, free WiFi, meeting space, a business center, and a fitness center.

“Sleep Inn’s major milestone is further evidence of Choice’s leadership in the midscale segment,” said Brian Quinn, vice president, head of development, new construction brands, Choice Hotels.

The Sleep Inn and MainStay Suites Spokane Airport was developed by H&H Hospitality Spokane LLC and Lighthouse Hospitality Group.

Sleep Inn features the brand’s signature Designed to Dream prototype with a timeless, nature-inspired aesthetic. MainStay Suites is an all-suites, extended-stay brand incorporating features such as modern design, open-concept community rooms, and outdoor living spaces. There are more than 100 Sleep Inn and MainStay Suites dual-brand hotels open or in the pipeline.

