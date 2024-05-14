Wyndham Partners With Decameron All Inclusive Hotels & Resorts

PARSIPPANY, New Jersey—Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and Decameron All Inclusive Hotels & Resorts announced a newly formed alliance, giving Wyndham Rewards members access to more all-inclusive offerings, including nine new resorts across Mexico, Panama, and Jamaica.

The latest in a growing list of industry collaborations, the deal expands Wyndham’s all-inclusive offerings to more than 50 resorts globally while connecting Decameron to Wyndham’s marketing, technology, and distribution platforms, including Wyndham Rewards. Decameron—one of Latin America’s owners and operators known for its experience and portfolio of resorts throughout the region—will continue to own and operate all nine resorts.

“Whether it’s a honeymoon or a family vacation, all-inclusive resorts take the stress out of getting away, bundling virtually every aspect of the trip into one single price. It’s what makes all-inclusives a beloved travel option for guests and why increasingly, operators like Decameron are turning to Wyndham—helping to significantly expand their reach to travelers around the globe,” said Gustavo Viescas, president, Latin America and the Caribbean, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.

“Through our alliance with Wyndham, we are joining efforts with one of the world’s leading hotel franchisors, deploying our combined strengths to enhance our distribution capabilities and expand our presence. In doing so, we have an opportunity to provide unforgettable travel experiences to more guests than ever before,” said Fabio Villegas, President, Decameron All Inclusive Hotels & Resorts.

Each of Decameron’s nine all-inclusive resorts joining Wyndham combines relaxation, culture, and opportunities to enjoy time away from home. Five resorts from Decameron, which owns and operates a broader network of properties, will join Wyndham’s Trademark Collection by Wyndham brand, while four others join Wyndham’s Ramada by Wyndham brand. All join Wyndham Rewards.

The hotels include: