HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—U.S. hotel performance showed mixed results from the previous week but remained up year over year, according to STR’s latest data through April 29, 2023.

U.S. Hotel Performance April 23-29, 2023 Percentage change from comparable week in 2022: Occupancy: 66.6 percent (up 0.1 percent) ADR: $156.14 (up 5.5 percent) RevPAR $104.01 (up 5.6 percent)

Among the Top 25 Markets, Boston saw the highest year-over-year occupancy increase (up 15.3 percent to 75.6 percent).

Of note, New York City (87.8 percent), Las Vegas (81.5 percent), and San Francisco (81.1 percent) were the only three markets to report occupancy above 80 percent.

Helped by the RSA Conference, San Francisco also reported the largest increases in ADR (up 38.9 percent to $303.25) and RevPAR (up 47.0 percent to $245.99).

The steepest RevPAR declines were seen in Miami (down 16.3 percent to $165.08) and Las Vegas (down 12.7 percent to $130.28).