AHLA to Launch The Hospitality Show in 2023

NEW YORK—The American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) and Questex announced a collaboration to launch “The Hospitality Show” (THE SHOW), a hospitality event to be held June 27-29, 2023, at The Venetian Las Vegas.

THE SHOW will be a comprehensive hospitality event to bring together industry professionals and procurement specialists from across the hospitality spectrum. The event is designed to reach AHLA’s membership across all segments, including service providers and suppliers, as well as senior executives of hotel brands, owners, and management companies, including CEOs, CCOs, CIOs, CTOs, CPOs, and CMOs. It will also appeal to executives from restaurants, bars, and interconnected businesses, such as travel companies, gyms, spas, clubs, and the experience economy.

The three-day event will offer education through insights from speakers, an exhibit hall for products and solutions, business matchmaking, and other networking opportunities. THE SHOW’s combination of discovery, networking, collaboration, learning, and buying experiences will set a standard for live events and accelerate the growth of the hospitality industry.

THE SHOW is the product of AHLA, with nearly 32,000 members, and Questex, an information services and event company with deep expertise in the hospitality industry. Questex also produces global events and several specialty curated buyer/seller events.

“As the single entity representing the entire hotel industry, we at AHLA recognize the need to annually bring together our most important voices and respected leaders. The Hospitality Show will be a completely new hospitality event experience—a one-stop shop for the hospitality industry to meet, learn, and do business with stakeholders from other businesses that are key to our operations. We intend to make THE SHOW the most important hotel event of the year and are excited to partner with Questex to make this happen,” said AHLA President and CEO Chip Rogers.

“It’s a privilege for us to team up with AHLA to bring this event to market,” said Questex Hospitality Group President Alexi Khajavi. “The Hospitality Show will serve as the rally point for hospitality professionals across all aspects of the industry to gather, build relationships, and get business done. The timing is perfect for an industry event that brings the entire ecosystem together in one place.”