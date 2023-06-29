Finance & DevelopmentSTR: U.S. Hotel Performance Remains Flat
STR: U.S. Hotel Performance Remains Flat

By LODGING Staff
June 2023

HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—U.S. hotel performance remained mostly flat from the previous week, and year-over-year comparisons remained mixed, according to STR’s latest data through June 24, 2023.

U.S. Hotel Performance

June 18-24, 2023

Percentage change from comparable week in 2022:
Occupancy: 71.4 percent (down 1.0 percent)
ADR: $159.00 (up 0.9 percent)
RevPAR: $113.58 (down 0.1 percent)

Among the Top 25 Markets, Minneapolis saw the highest year-over-year increases in each of the three key performance metrics: occupancy (up 9.1 percent to 74.5 percent), ADR (up 20.2 percent to $158.08), and RevPAR (up 31.1 percent to $117.80). The substantial increases were driven by Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour.

The steepest RevPAR declines were seen in New Orleans (down 14.6 percent to $87.85) and Miami (down 11.9 percent to $122.22).

