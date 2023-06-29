NEW YORK—NYU School of Professional Studies (NYU SPS) Jonathan M. Tisch Center of Hospitality and its Hospitality Innovation Hub (HI Hub) Experiential Learning Lab released industry research on the current state of digital transformation and technology innovation in hospitality.

“All brands, owners, and operators have the same ultimate goal when embarking on digital transformation: satisfy investors while also meeting—ideally, exceeding—guest expectations,” said Vanja Bogicevic, clinical assistant professor and director of the HI Hub at the NYU SPS Jonathan M. Tisch Center of Hospitality, and NYU SPS Tisch Center report contributor. “Hospitality stakeholders who we spoke with also agree that delivering the right technology at the right price and the right time will engender guest loyalty over the long term. And, now is an ideal time to make further strategic investments in human-powered, tech-enabled experiences.”

In interviews and focus groups with hotel brand executives, operators, and owners, as well as technology vendors, the NYU SPS Tisch Center research team focused on five critical areas including: