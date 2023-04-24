Bringing Digital Entertainment Into Focus for Hoteliers

As the digital entertainment journey continues to evolve within the hospitality space, hoteliers are faced with more complex decisions than ever before about exactly how to provide their guests with both a memorable and seamless experience.

Whether you’re talking about live TV programming, streaming services or wifi networks, guest expectations have risen to new heights in a post-COVID environment where they demand their hotel technology meets or exceeds what they have at home. Creating a technology platform that can satisfy those needs is indeed a daunting task for hotel owners and operators, but the good news is there is no shortage of viable and customizable options.