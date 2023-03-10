Finance & DevelopmentFinanceSTR: U.S. Hotel Performance Fell From the Previous Week
STR: U.S. Hotel Performance Fell From the Previous Week

By LODGING Staff
HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—U.S. hotel performance fell from the previous week, according to STR’s latest data through March 4, 2023.

U.S. Hotel Performance

February 26-March 4, 2023

Percentage change from comparable weeks in 2022, 2019:

Occupancy: 62.8 percent (up 3.0 percent, down 5.6 percent)
ADR: $151.35 (up 8.9 percent, up 14.1 percent)
RevPAR: $95.06 (up 12.1 percent, up 7.7 percent)

Among the Top 25 Markets, Detroit saw the highest occupancy increase over 2019 (up 5.0 percent to 63.2 percent), while Washington, D.C., was up the most from last year (up 23.6 percent to 64.1 percent).

Washington, D.C., also showed the most substantial RevPAR growth year over year (up 52.2 percent to $113.56).

In terms of ADR, Las Vegas ($196.65) reported the highest ADR increase when measuring against 2019 (up 56.8 percent) and 2022 (up 33.7 percent). Las Vegas also saw the largest jump in RevPAR over 2019 (up 54.3 percent to $153.55).

The steepest RevPAR declines from 2019 were seen in San Francisco (down 51.4 percent to $117.39) and New Orleans (down 19.4 percent to $122.95). Year over year, Miami (down 4.2 percent to $225.72) was the only Top 25 Market to report a RevPAR decrease.

